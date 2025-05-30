Why Perth has more to offer than just Ashes cricket this winter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“Kaya, nidja Wadjak Boodja” - Welcome to Whadjuk Country.

It is a greeting you can expect to hear from the traditional owners of Western Australia when exploring the capital city of Perth and its surrounding areas. Its prevalence in many of Perth’s tours, advertisements and institutions reveals a growing desire to respect the culture and traditions of the aboriginal population as part of a greater push to invest, build and reinvigorate the city in new and exciting ways.

This is easily epitomised by the Perth Stadium but known as the Optus Stadium for sponsorship reasons. Officially opened in 2018 the stadium sits on the banks of the Swan River, a towering mass of brushed metal designed to emulate the landscape of Western Australia. It’s an impressive sight and one that will dazzle English cricket fans when they flock in droves to Perth this November for the Ashes.

Spectators will be able to partake in the stadium’s Rooftop Climb experience and watch the cricket high in the sky or they can head to the nearby Matagarup Bridge for a more challenging climb and a fun zip line across the river.

open image in gallery Visitors can choose to climb the famous Matagarup Bridge and zip line across the Swan River ( Michael Jones/The Independent )

Perth is a bountiful city full of sights to explore, places to visit, and things to discover. Visitors wanting to branch out from the city’s sporting roots will find plenty to satisfy them and below we’ve outlined some of best offerings Western Australia has in store.

What to do

King’s Park and Botanic Gardens.

Situated in the heart of the city and overlooking the mass of skyscrapers, Kings Park (bgpa.wa.gov.au/kings-park) is one of the world’s largest inner-city green spaces. It has incredible views of the Swan River and several walking trails through its botanic gardens.

For a more illuminating trip combine with In-Culture Tours (inculturetours.com.au) and learn about the origins of the Whadjuk Noongar, the aboriginal owners of the land Perth sits on and how they used the plants from the gardens in their everyday life.

Tour owner and guide, Steven Jacobs, aims to give visitors a quick yet detailed insight into the culture of his Whadjuk ancestors and you will learn about the six seasons of the Noongar calendar, each based on an aspect of the natural world from blooming plants to the hibernation of animals, as well as aboriginal dreamtime and the Waugal – the rainbow serpent who is an embodiment of life and water.

Explore the city.

In the city, Elizabeth Quay is a central hub with pop up projects, such as aboriginal art installations and music events on display throughout the summer. Close by in Barrack Square is the famous Bell Tower where visitors can take a tour of the distinct building, learn about the English history of its 12 bells from St Martin-in-the-Fields Church and discover how the tower’s design was conceived following an architectural competition.

Perhaps combine sightseeing with foot tasting and head out on a Foodloose Tour (foodloosetours.com.au), an original Perth tour that takes visitors on a journey through the vibrant Northbridge, uncovering hidden gems, culinary must-dos and the latest food and drink hotspots.

open image in gallery Perth's city centre has plenty of hidden gems and historical sites for visits to explore. ( Michael Jones/The Independent )

Visit Freemantle.

An absolute must do for any trip to Perth. The City of Freemantle is a 20-minute drive or train journey away from the city centre. Labelled “Freo” by the locals, Fremantle is a hive of independent businesses from second hand bookstores to markets and various eclectic food and drink establishments. It is a living shine to the European history of the area with museums, tours and a prison that each hold key details and stories about the birth and development of the region.

Head out with experienced guides on a tour with Two Feet and a Heartbeat (twofeet.com.au) to learn about the significance of the limestone buildings and the difference between Convict and Federation era architecture. Stop off for a hot drink on the Cappuccino Strip, named as such for the plethora of coffee shops that populate South Terrace, and call in at the prison for one of the four tours that explain the history and significance of the building from how it was built to the countless escape attempts from famous inmates.

As far as shopping goes, the century-old Fremantle markets (fremantlemarkets.com.au) are open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday and feature top-notch food stalls, local souvenir and textile shops as well as fresh produce for those who like to sample local delicacies.

open image in gallery Fremantle Markets host a range of shopping opportunities from fresh produce to handmade crafts and even local boomerangs ( Michael Jones/The Independent )

As a port city, boat trips are also available from Fremantle to the nearby Rottnest Island and there are two museums, the Shipwreck Museum and the WA Maritime Museum, which detail the dangers of exploration and discovery at sea.

Go to Rottnest Island

As previously mentioned, ferry trips to Rottnest Island (rottnestisland.com) can be taken from Fremantle or the Perth city centre and cost $85 (£40.50) a return. Sat 18km off shore, it is a half hour boat ride away and is the sun, sea and surf holiday destination for Australians.

Resembling a seriously up-market Haven Park, Rottnest is undergoing a $42m redevelopment to create a 109-room, 5-star hotel which hopes to reflect the cultural history of the island. Named The Lodge Wadjemup to honour the aboriginal people’s name for the island the hotel has lake view rooms, and a new Mediterranean-inspired restaurant called Sunsets which hopes to amaze visitors with its style and class.

Other accommodation includes eco discovery tents, cabins and beach-side chalets while Segway Tours WA (segwaytourswa.com.au) offer a fun, humorous, enjoyable, and knowledgeable way to explore the island. There are plenty of spots to swim, snorkel and enjoy water sports and as the home to Australia’s quokka population Rottnest is a protected nature reserve.

Head to the beach

Cottesloe Beach is accessible by car or train and stretches along the west coast just 20 minutes from the city centre. A popular spot for locals and tourists alike, but not overly crowded, the white sand beach offers sun and sea favoured by holiday goers while British tourists will appreciate Amberjacks - a fish and chip shop right on the promenade. Water activities are in abundance including surfing, windsurfing and bodyboarding. For the sports minded Sea View Golf Club is a little walk down the sea front heading towards Fremantle.

open image in gallery Cottesloe Beach is superb for visitors wanting to experience sea, sun and sand ( Michael Jones/The Independent )

See the Swan Valley vineyards and distilleries

Another must do. Spend a day or two north of Perth in the Swan Valley (swanvalley.com.au). Over 150 attractions including vineyards and distilleries are open to visit and experience. Old Young’s Gin Distillery (oldyoungs.com.au) which specialises in award winning gins and vodkas, is an authentic family run business for over 10 years. Owner James Young offers tastings and lunch as well as a brief insight into the history of the region. Just don’t ask him his opinion on cricket unless you have a whole afternoon free to chat.

No trip to the Swan Valley is complete without a stop off at the impressive Mandoon Estate. Established in 2008 by the Erceg family who purchased the historical ‘Roe Family property’ in Caversham, the estate focuses on a range of premium wines. It has three dining venues in the Wild Swan, Homestead Brewery and The Lawn and even provides accommodation for lengthier stays in the Swan Valley. Nestled right on the Swan River, the Mandoon Estate can be reached by boat, car or bus and supplies unique and local beers from in its brewery alongside the large variety of homegrown wines.

For those looking to enjoy Australia’s distinctive wildlife, the Swan Valley is also home to the Caversham Wildlife Park (cavershamwildlife.com.au). Home to over 2000 animals and 200 species, the Wildlife Park hosts animal presentations every day so visitors can get a feel for the Australian wildlife. Special tickets are available to hold koala’s, meet wombats and feed kangaroos and a child-friendly farm show explores how local farmers survive and thrive in Western Australia.

Check out the WACA redevelopment

open image in gallery The WACA is undergoing redevelopment to create a community centre alongside the cricket ground with swimming pools, a museum and a cafe ( Michael Jones/The Independent )

Cricket fans heading to Perth will want to visit the WACA. It is a ground full of history and tradition most often viewed in the early hours of the morning on television from across the world. The place of Adam Gilchrist’s record-breaking test century in 2006 has undergone a major redevelopment since the Perth Stadium was constructed. Two swimming pools, a public gym and a sports museum are in the process of being added for the benefit of the local community while the facilities for athletes are being upgraded to meet ICC standards. Traditionalists fear not though as the ground retains its character and continues to host cricket matches from the Sheffield Shield to Women’s Big Bash games.

Where to stay

Crown Towers

For visitors who prioritise proximity to the Perth Stadium, Crown Towers is the height of luxury with three expansive lagoon pools, fine dining restaurants and up-market shopping. Built in 2016 in compliment to the Perth Stadium, Crown Towers has unparalleled views of the city skyline and the exclusive Crystal Club experience provides personalised service. Located on the 15th floor it offers an open terrace, sparkling champagne, concierge services, complimentary breakfasts and evening canapes.

Book here.

Hougoumont Hotel

Heading to Fremantle? The quaint and quirky Hougoumont Hotel is a stone’s throw away from the Cappuccino Strip and has small boutique rooms built using shipping containers. It is themed to suit the nearby surroundings of the port and offers Cabin and State rooms decked out with luxuries such as Nespresso coffee machines and toiletries fom Apelles Apothecary. For a slightly more historically themed place to stay look to Airbnb to hire out former prison warder cottages.

Book here.

DoubleTree by Hilton

If a place in the city centre is desired, the DoubleTree by Hilton is perfectly situated on the Swan River just off Barrack Square. Its quayside location provides easy access to boats that head to the Perth Stadium or Swan Valley and a 10-minute walk will bring you into downtown Perth where you can visit the shopping malls and historic buildings like the Old Court and Royal Perth Mint.

Book here.

Where to eat

Pink Taquito - Yagan Square

Stories (stories.au) is a five-storey precinct in Yagan Square populated by nine bars, three restaurants, pop-up and rooftop bars and Perth’s biggest beer garden. There truly is something for everyone from live music to colourful cocktails.

The latest chapter at the prolific Stories establishment is Pink Taquito. A small but fun bar that provides an electric atmosphere with delightful tacos and tequila-favoured cocktails. Authentic Mexican food delivered with a modern and cheeky twist Pink Taquito will delight with its street-style food and bright creations.

open image in gallery Pink Taquito provides tacos and tequila as the newest restaurant to open at the Stories precinct ( Michael Jones/The Independent )

The Reveley - Elizabeth Quay

This three-floor precinct established in 2016 offers different vibes and cuisines depending on where you dine. The ground floor favours family friendly bistro pub food while the first-floor restaurant serves contemporary modern Australian dining and fresh ocean fish including the seasonal barramundi with fennel dressing. The final floor is a rooftop bar complete with live DJs, bar service and cocktails.

Il Lido Canteen – Cottesloe

Columns of wine decorate the interior of this consistently busy Italian restaurant just off Cottesloe beach. Four long wooden tables encourage a friendly and familial atmosphere in Il Lido (illido.com.au) while large chalkboard menus, dim lighting and whitewashed walls provide a distinctly Italian feel to the Western Australian coastline. Standouts from the menu include Shark Bay scallops and the Italian sausage and datterino gigli.

Tonic & Ginger (The Old Synagogue) - Fremantle

One of four unique hospitality venues situated in a former Jewish synagogue, Tonic & Ginger is a bright and vibrous venue specialising in Asian cuisine. It’s sharing menu encourages conversation between delicate but substantial courses. Try the fire cracker cauliflower with bang bang sauce or the all-encompassing $72 Feed Me course option.

open image in gallery Tonic & Ginger is one of four food and drink establishments situated in The Old Synagogue, Fremantle ( Michael Jones/The Independent )

Perth package holiday deal

Six nights accommodation and tickets to all 5 days of the first NRMA Insurance Ashes Test in Perth plus a six day Margaret River and Albany Self drive trip including accommodation and all inclusive car hire with international flights from London Heathrow. From £2470 per person:

https://freedomdestinations.co.uk/australia/events/ashes/perth/margaret-river-perth-test-match