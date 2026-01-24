Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s set to be a stomach-lurching 2026 for theme park-goers in the U.S., with major new rides opening across the country.

Thrillseekers in Texas can test their nerves on the world’s fastest and highest-ever dive coaster, while a ride that spins occupants through 360 degrees as they’re flung upside down is coming to Los Angeles.

Adrenalin will also be spiking in Massachusetts with the arrival of a dual launch coaster boasting 11 “airtime” moments.

There are also two new inverted coasters on the way, in Texas and Kentucky, where riders sit with their legs freely dangling.

In Tennessee, meanwhile, ride technology is being pushed to a new frontier, with an attraction that’s part log flume and part rollercoaster.

And in Legoland’s Florida and California parks, visitors will be able to blast off in a new space-themed attraction they can digitally customize beforehand.

These are seven of the most exhilarating rides coming to U.S. parks in 2026.

1. Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift — Universal Studios Hollywood, Los Angeles, California

open image in gallery ‘Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift’ will rotate riders 360 degrees to mimic the sensation of being in a drifting car ( Universal Studios Hollywood )

“Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift” will be the first-ever high-speed outdoor rollercoaster at Universal Studios Hollywood, reaching speeds of up to 72mph.

Riders will be catapulted along a 4,100-foot-long track in ride vehicles designed to look like the cars from the Fast & Furious movies — and they’ll experience 360-degree spins to mimic the sensation of drifting, as well as multiple inversions.

The park is located in the Hollywood Hills across two tiers, with the ride set to change its skyline.

It’s being constructed on the “Upper Lot” — home to “The Wizarding World” of Harry Potter — and will wind over pathways and the multi-level escalator that takes park-goers to the Lower Lot, home to “Transformers: The Ride-3D, Jurassic World: The Ride”, and indoor coaster “Revenge of the Mummy”.

There are other spinning rollercoasters in America, such as “Time Traveler” at Silver Dollar City in Missouri and Six Flags’ “Pandemonium”, but they operate at 50mph or below.

Great place to stay: Hilton Los Angeles/Universal City (rooms from $229) has an outdoor pool and is just three minutes from the park by foot.

2. Galacticoaster — Legoland Florida and California

open image in gallery ‘Galacticoaster’ will anchor new lands at Legoland resorts in Florida and California ( Legoland/Merlin Entertainments )

A brand-new space-themed rollercoaster is set to blast off at Legoland Florida Resort in Winter Haven — around an hour from Orlando — and Legoland California Resort in Carlsbad, near San Diego.

Legoland revealing that it has spent $90 million developing the indoor family-friendly ride “Galacticoaster”m

It will reach speeds of up to 40mph and riders will be able to customize a spaceship that flies alongside them on the 1,500-foot-long ride via screens and projections.

The ships are “built” in a pre-ride briefing room, with riders using interactive touchscreens to construct a nose, tail, wings and “special features” from more than 625 possible combinations.

The ship is then assigned to the rider via an RFID ((Radio Frequency Identification) wristband and makes appearances throughout the experience.

Great place to stay in Florida: Courtyard by Marriott Winter Haven (rooms from $269) has a fitness center and an outdoor pool and is just 10 minutes by car from the park.

Great place to stay in California: MarBrisa Carlsbad Resort (rooms from $250) has spacious rooms and is a short walk from the resort.

3. Tormenta Rampaging Run — Six Flags Over Texas

open image in gallery Tormenta Rampaging Run at Six Flags Over Texas is set to break multiple records ( Six Flags Over Texas )

Texans never do anything by halves — so Six Flags Over Texas unveiling a multiple record-breaking rollercoaster should come as no surprise.

If built to spec, “Tormenta: Rampaging Run” will trample six world records: the tallest dive coaster (defined by a vertical drop with a holding pause at the top) at 309 feet; the highest beyond-vertical drop at 285 feet and 95 degrees; the fastest dive coaster at 87mph; the highest “Immelmann inversion” at 218 feet; the tallest vertical loop at 179 feet; and the longest dive coaster at 4,199 feet.

The characteristics of the Arlington theme park ride have been publicly stated by the Swiss firm engineering it, Bolliger & Mabillard, who don’t have a tendency to make wild claims – meaning we can believe the hype.

Parkgoers can expect an experience that may even be scarier than the one it’s inspired by – the “Running of the Bulls”, an event most famously linked to Pamplona in Spain that sees participants running in front of a charging herd of bulls along closed-off streets.

Great place to stay: Live! by Loews in Arlington (rooms from $200) has an outdoor pool and is just a few minutes' drive from Six Flags.

4. NightFlight Expedition — Dollywood, Tennessee

open image in gallery ‘NightFlight Expedition’ features a unique ride vehicle that can float on water and lock onto a rollercoaster track ( Dollywood Parks & Resorts )

Forget two-in-one deals, “NightFlight Expedition” at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, will offer four distinct experiences in one, without anyone leaving their seat: family rollercoaster, gentle boat ride, whitewater thrills and multimedia scenes.

Uniquely, the $50 million indoor attraction features an amphibious vehicle built by Mack Rides that can float like a boat and lock onto a rollercoaster track.

The story theme of the five and a half-minute hybrid ride — the park’s biggest-ever attraction investment — is a journey through the Smoky Mountains to search for bioluminescence, with the rollercoaster mimicking a mountain ridge and the boat section landscape based around a surging river and the mysterious Secret Lake.

Riders will be helped along the way by twin scientists Cora and Jasper Oakley, who have invented the Bioluminator, a device designed to detect and amplify bioluminescence, the biochemical emission of light by living organisms.

At the very least, it should be illuminating.

Great place to stay: Dollywood's DreamMore Resort & Spa (rooms from $300) is an inviting family-friendly option with a pool and spa that's a short drive from the entrance.

5. Quantum Accelerator — Six Flags New England, Massachusetts

open image in gallery ‘Quantum Accelerator’ is the first new coaster at Six Flags New England since 2017 and will feature 11 airtime moments ( Six Flags New England )

“Quantum Accelerator” is the first new coaster at Six Flags New England since “The Joker” in 2017 — and it looks like it will be worth the wait.

Riders will straddle the seats motorbike-style while sitting side by side, and experience two punchy launches — one at 30mph from the station and the second at 45mph partway around — 11 moments of airtime, and get tipped sideways as they hurtle along overbanked turns.

There is also a “Stengel dive” (named after Werner Stengel, who invented it), where the track crests a sharp camelback hill, then immediately dives at over 90 degrees.

The 2,604-foot-long ride will last a little over two minutes.

Great place to stay: Hampton Inn Springfield South Enfield (rooms from $121) offers free breakfast and parking and is a short drive from the park, which is located in Agawam.

6. Flying Fox — Kentucky Kingdom, Louisville

open image in gallery ‘Flying Fox’ is themed around crop-dusting pilot Jeb Fox, with riders swooping around a farmland setting at up to 37mph ( Kentucky Kingdom )

Kentucky Kingdom’s first new rollercoaster since 2019 is taking off in 2026 — an inverted ride with suspended seating called “Flying Fox”.

The attraction is themed around crop-dusting pilot Jeb Fox, with a barn-inspired queue and riders swooping over a Kentucky farmland setting at speeds of up to 37mph.

Flying Fox has a track length of 1,380 feet and a ride time of just over a minute.

Other coasters at the park include “Lightning Run”, which has an 80-degree drop, and wooden coaster “Thunder Run”.

Great place to stay: The Brown Hotel (rooms from $220) is a Louisville landmark with an Old World atmosphere and is just 15 to 20 minutes by car from the park.

