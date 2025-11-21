Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Torrential rain has caused chaos for travellers in Vietnam, with severe flooding and landslides sweeping through the country’s centre.

Heavy downpours in popular tourist destinations, including Hue, Hoi An and Da Nang, have led to homes, hotels and streets being submerged in water.

Extreme weather has battered the country since two typhoons, Kalmaegi and Bualoi, hit the country last month.

According to the Department of Dyke Management and Flood and Storm Control, at least 43 people have died following record-breaking rainfall during the tropical storm season.

Vietnam’s meteorological agency has forecast more flooding and landslides to come on Friday, with heavy rain set to continue in the region.

Here’s everything you need to know about the floods in Vietnam and the latest travel advice.

Where in Vietnam has it flooded?

Heavy rain has caused serious flooding across the central regions of Vietnam. The region is home to a key coffee production belt as well as some of the country's most popular beaches.

Water levels in major rivers have risen in Dak Lak, Gia Lai, Lam Dong, and Khanh Hoa, with thousands of residents evacuated or isolated in flooded conditions without access to emergency services, power, and food and water, said the US embassy in Vietnam in a flooding alert on Friday.

Are flights to Vietnam disrupted?

As of Friday morning, flights to and from major tourist aviation hubs in Vietnam, including Tan Son Nhat in Ho Chi Minh City, Noi Bai in Hanoi, and Da Nang International Airport, appear to be operating as scheduled.

However, travellers should account for some delays, especially for internal flights. The flooding forced the closure of the Tuy Hoa Airport in Phu Yen province for almost 14 hours on Thursday.

What do authorities in Vietnam say?

The Vietnamese National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) forecasts continued rain through 24 November with rainfall levels ranging from 50 to 200mm.

UK government advice on travelling to Vietnam

The UK Foreign Office (FCDO) has not issued new travel advice following the recent flooding in Vietnam.

However, a recent FCDO update said: “The tropical storm season runs from May to November. Tropical storms can cause serious travel disruption, 2025 has seen higher than expected rainfall in Vietnam.”

“Follow and monitor local and international weather updates from the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting and Japan Meteorological Agency, and follow the advice of local authorities,” advises the FCDO.

General FCDO extreme weather warnings for Vietnam tell travellers to “be prepared to change your travel plans on short notice” and stay informed of the latest regional weather forecasts if they are planning to visit Vietnam during storm season.

Can I cancel my holiday and get a refund?

As the Foreign Office has not warned against non-essential travel to Vietnam, there will be no special circumstances in place to be able to cancel a trip for a full refund.

The conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone.

There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to claim travel insurance due to flood concerns unless the Foreign Office advice changes.

In terms of travel insurance, some policies include natural disaster cover for an event that prevents you from reaching your holiday destination. Check your insurance policies to see where you stand.

