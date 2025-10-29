Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Torrential rain has caused chaos for travellers in Vietnam, with severe flooding sweeping through the country’s centre.

Popular tourist destinations, including Hue, Hoi An and Da Nang, have seen homes, hotels and streets submerged in water since Sunday.

At least 10 people have died, with five missing, following record-breaking rainfall and floodwater in the country during its tropical storm season.

Vietnam’s meteorological agency has forecast that “scattered showers and thunderstorms” will continue through to Friday as tourists are evacuated from badly hit areas by boat.

Here’s everything you need to know about the floods in Vietnam and the latest travel advice.

Where in Vietnam has it flooded?

Heavy rain has caused serious flooding across central Vietnam, particularly in Hue and Hoi An.

In Hue, 32 out of 40 communes had been hit by flood waters up to two metres deep, with thousands of people evacuated.

The government stated that more than 306,000 households and businesses in Hue, Da Nang, and Quang Tri provinces were experiencing power outages.

Are flights to Vietnam disrupted?

As of Wednesday morning, flights to and from aviation hubs in Hue and Da Nang are currently operating as scheduled.

However, state media reports said heavy flooding had forced the state-run Vietnam Railways Corp to suspend services between the capital Hanoi and the business hub Ho Chi Minh City.

What do authorities in Vietnam say?

Vietnam’s National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has forecast “scattered showers and thunderstorms” with the possibility for “tornadoes and strong gusts of wind level 6-7 in thunderstorms”.

The weather forecaster predicts waves up to five meters high in the North East Sea on 29 and 30 October.

According to local media, prime minister Pham Minh Chinh held an online meeting this morning to direct response and recovery efforts.

“We must reach isolated areas and ensure people have food, drinking water, and essential supplies. No one should be left hungry or cold,” he said.

The US embassy in Vietnam said: “Heavy rains and flooding continue to impact central Vietnam as a result of Tropical Depression Fengshen. The U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Vietnam urge all U.S. citizens affected by the floods to maintain caution and follow the directions of local authorities.

“Additionally, the Vietnamese National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting predicts that heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue through late Wednesday, October 29, from southern Quang Tri to Da Nang, bordering Hue to the north and south, and the eastern part of Quang Ngại to the south of Da Nang. As a result of these rains, residents should expect continued risk of flooding, flash floods, and landslides.”

UK government advice on travelling to Vietnam

An update from the UK Foreign Office (FCDO) said: “The tropical storm season runs from May to November. Tropical storms can cause serious travel disruption, 2025 has seen higher than expected rainfall in Vietnam.”

“Follow and monitor local and international weather updates from the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting and Japan Meteorological Agency, and follow the advice of local authorities,” advises the FCDO.

General FCDO extreme weather warnings for Vietnam tell travellers to “be prepared to change your travel plans on short notice” and stay informed of the latest regional weather forecasts if they are planning to visit Vietnam during storm season.

Can I cancel my holiday and get a refund?

As the Foreign Office has not warned against non-essential travel to Vietnam, there will be no special circumstances in place to be able to cancel a trip for a full refund.

The conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone.

There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to claim travel insurance due to flood concerns unless the Foreign Office advice changes.

In terms of travel insurance, some policies include natural disaster cover for an event that prevents you from reaching your holiday destination. Check your insurance policies to see where you stand.

