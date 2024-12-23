Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Millions of passengers will travel through UK airports over the Christmas and New Year spell: being reunited with loved ones or making great escapes to warmer or snowier destinations.

Yet the last two weeks of December 2024 is shaping up to be the busiest festive season ever – and a series of obstacles stands between you and your destination.

These are the seven key hurdles.

Sort out your holiday money in advance

Organise the most economical way to spend abroad ahead of time.

Changing money at your departure airport will deliver a dreadful rate of exchange, while using your normal bank card abroad could trigger significant charges. Read our guide to holiday money to find out how to stretch your pounds.

Research the customs rules for your destination

One of many Brexit consequences was the demand by the UK to become subject to customs rules for countries outside the European Union. The EU duly obliged. As a result, all products of animal origin – meat and dairy – are banned from personal luggage. when travelling from the UK to Europe.

The food ban extends to items such as cakes that contain fresh cream and confectionery “made with high levels of unprocessed dairy ingredients”. Most fruit is also banned.

Other countries, including the US, Australia and New Zealand, also have strict rules on foodstuffs.

Can you reach the airport?

With all trains cancelled nationally on 25 December and very few on Boxing Day, reaching your airport by public transport could prove tricky.

Coach companies – National Express, FlixBus and Scottish Citylink – will be running hundreds of airport services, but for many of them it is essential to book in advance. The alternative could be an astronomically expensive taxi.

The UK’s busiest airport, London Heathrow, will be disconnected by rail between 25 and 29 December inclusive. The Heathrow Express and Elizabeth Line will not be running to the airport due to engineering works for the HS2 high-speed rail line.

The Piccadilly Line of the London Underground is operating normally (with no services on Christmas Day) but is likely to be very busy.

Allow for long security queues

For people hoping to breeze through airport security, Christmas and New Year comprise a perfect storm. Fellow passengers:

May be infrequent travellers and understandably unfamiliar with the rituals and rules on sharp objects and liquids

Are carrying fragile and/or non-compliant gifts, eg bottles or snow globes as gifts, slowing things down further

Tend to have coats, hats and scarves because it’s cold outside, adding to the quantity to be scanned

While the hope was that all UK airports would have new scanners that allow liquids to be taken through security in larger quantities by the end of 2024, in fact the rules everywhere have reverted to the 100ml limit for containers of liquids, aerosols and gels. They must be inside a clear, resealable 1 litre container.

If you plan to buy a bottle as a gift, wait until duty free; if you have connecting flights, buy at the last airport before your destination.

Wrap presents after security

Checkpoint staff may need to take a look at unfamiliar items. It will not be a great start to your festive journey if you have to stand and watch someone tear apart all your careful wrapping to examine the gift.

Leave Christmas crackers out

Some airports and airlines let them fly as cabin baggage, and some do not.

One celebratory drink is enough

Sorry to nag, but please don’t drink too much before or during your flight. Signs at Gatwick and other airports warn: “It is an offence for you to get on and be on an aircraft when drunk.”

Jet2 says it “will not permit any person to enter or be in an aircraft when suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs to the extent that the safety of the aircraft or its occupants are likely to be endangered”.

Other airlines have similar policies.