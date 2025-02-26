The winter sun escape perfect for family wellness this winter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

I’ve under-packed and overthought. Having never actually experienced ‘winter sun’, we’re finding the whole concept incredibly confusing. It feels wrong to be packing shorts in a suitcase and the thought of lying on a sun bed in 27-degree heat is totally alien right now.

I know we’re obsessed with the weather, but it’s never been colder, wetter or more unpredictable at home. So while the UK is still bracing winter, I’m in Turkey with my brood – husband James, and children Rosie, 15, and Poppy, 12. We’re staying in Rixos Sungate hotel in Antalya, a city and Mediterranean sea port in the southwest of the country.

It’s a micro break really – four full days of guaranteed sunshine and a bit of R&R before we wrestle ourselves back to normality.

The sprawling resort sits on the edge of the Olympus National Park, in awe of the enormous Olympus and Taurus Mountains that stand silently watching us.

open image in gallery Claire Spreadbury and her family at Rixos Sungate

As a family who generally enjoys being busy – but not as busy as we actually are – a little fly-and-flop is exactly what we need. And after a good night’s sleep and a solid dose of sunshine, I’m getting my head into the holiday game.

I lay back, the warm sun beating down on my face and forcing me to exhale. As my eyelids slowly open, I find myself face to face with a glassy-eyed seagull. His giant yellow webbed feet stand strong, tapping on my sun lounger before he struts off towards my feet. As seagulls go, they seem much more relaxed here. A bit like me.

We’re staying in the quieter end of the resort, close to the Fantasy Bar, where mixologists stand beneath a thatched roof playing chilled music to holidaymakers lounging on comfy sofas by the pool.

I’m shuddering as I gently lower myself into the water. None of the outdoor pools are heated, meaning we get our daily dose of cold-water therapy before drying off in the sun.

open image in gallery The Fantasy Bar

It doesn’t feel big in the hotel’s quieter pockets, but the resort is actually like a town in itself. With over 1,000 rooms, 14 restaurants and snack bars (and when they say ‘snack’ they mean full meal), plus another 12 bars – it’s quite a behemoth. There’s even a full-on outdoor night club with one bar remaining open for anyone wanting to party into the small hours.

Something we’d never normally do on a fly-and-flop is ride roller-coasters. But, included in our stay is unlimited access to The Land of Legends – a theme and water park all rolled into one.

I squeeze my eyes shut as we climb slowly to the top; that ominous tick-tick-tick coming to a stop right before the track drops down. Irrational screams fall out of my mouth as we twist and turn round corners, flying up and over the park.

When the ride finally comes to a stop, my daughters appear to be laughing uncontrollably at me. “Oh, mum, it’s just the Family Coaster,” says Rosie, embarrassed by how easily scared I am, as two five-year-olds climb out of the seat in front of us.

open image in gallery The Hyper Coaster

Theme parks aren’t really my bag – or water parks come to think of it, but the girls are in their element, getting on like they’re best mates as they shriek and giggle their way down epic swirling flumes and roller-coasters with sheer drops and crazy heights.

There are quite a few British people here, raving about the 360-degree loop, 62m high and 115mph fast Hyper Coaster being utterly epic – and the length of the queues, which are minimal.

As I watch pairs pelt out of water slides on figure-of-eight inflatables, I can’t help but smile as they release infectious giggles.

James and the girls return from the Turtle Coaster, where they sat in a four-man boat, dropping and spinning, powered by jets and getting drenched in ice-cold water. “You would have hated it, Mum,” Poppy declares. And I relax in my deckchair, happy I’m not missing out.

open image in gallery The beach area at Rixos Sungate

Back at the hotel, the layout has been carefully thought through, as areas weave into one another. The architecture showcases clean lines, cool curves and lots of wood. It feels Scandi-inspired, with its sleek, modern looks and practical functions.

The fitness facilities are particularly impressive. I join a handful of people for an 11am TRX fitness class, led by an shouting instructions in both Russian and English.

And in the gym, the weighted machines have touch screens and demos, telling you exactly when to move and for how long – it definitely makes me work harder, as information on sets, total weight and repetitions are reported back at me every time I rest for a break.

The resort is all-inclusive, which means there’s nothing to pay when you ladle Nutella on your breakfast pancakes, placed delicately beside the cheese omelette, layered bread and sausage and egg… And we enjoy a variety of salads, deliciously fried beige food (it’s all about balance), meats and stuffed vegetables for lunches and dinners. If it gets a bit boring, as all-inclusives do, you can pay extra to eat in the a la carte restaurants.

One of our favourite afternoons is spent doing pretty much nothing. As the last of the day’s sunshine warms our bones, we sit talking, drinking and relaxing until it finally dips behind the mountain.

open image in gallery Winter sun can be a game-changer

Over at the beach, white linen is stretched over pergolas lined up along the surf where waves crash and burn. James and Poppy take a walk down the pier to a platform where they launch themselves into the 25-degree sea, and shoals of fish can be seen trying to avoid the humans disturbing their peace.

As we walk to dinner on our final night, the girls link arms, chattering to each other as they lead the way to the restaurant.

I can’t help but think it’s the slowing down that really makes a holiday. The family time. Remembering what brilliant company we all are. Having the time to sleep, play games and tell stories. To embrace the fun and silly parts of ourselves we seem to stash away in our busy home lives. To do handstands in water and dance like no one’s watching. To stop worrying about what other people think and what they might say. I spend my life telling the girls to be who they are, and here, away from everything, they genuinely embrace that. And our world is all the better for it.

As we head home, braced for monotony and stress, it feels good to have squeezed in a break. When everything becomes exhausting, we need to take time out. And as winter trudges on, I’d argue now’s the time to seek out that sunshine. It’ll pay you back tenfold.

How to plan your trip

Rixos Sungate offers a three-night stay in a standard room for four (two adults and two children) for £859, on an all-in basis, and including free access to The Land of Legends throughout the stay. Based on April 1, 2025 arrival. To book, visit rixos.com/en/hotel-resort/rixos-sungate-land-legends-access.