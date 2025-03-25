Is it safe to travel to Turkey during the Istanbul protests?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Protests have erupted in Turkey’s largest cities, including Istanbul, as hundreds of thousands have taken to the streets after the main challenger to the country’s president was arrested and charged with corruption.

The detention of Istanbul’s mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who is seen as the main political rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has sparked the largest wave of street demonstrations Turkey has seen in more than a decade.

For more than a week, protests have continued to escalate as people show support for Mr Imamoglu, with largely peaceful demonstrations across Turkey in support of the mayor.

However, there has been some violence, with police responding by using water cannons, tear gas and pepper spray, as well as firing plastic pellets at protestors in cities such as Istanbul, the capital Ankara and Izmir. Meanwhile, some demonstrators have been hurling stones, fireworks and other missiles at the riot police.

Here is what to know about the current situation in Turkey and the latest travel advice.

What is happening in Turkey and where are the protests taking place?

Protests began on Wednesday after Istanbul’s mayor Mr Imamoglu was detained on suspicion of corruption, days after he received the Republican People’s Party’s nomination to run for president in the 2028 elections. Mr Imamoglu has denied accusations laid against him.

Mr Imamoglu’s imprisonment has been widely regarded as a political move, an attempt to remove a major challenger to Mr Erdogan from the next presidential race. However, government officials strongly reject the accusations and insist that Turkey’s courts operate independently.

Mr Imamoglu’s detention comes after years of legal and political battles, that have ignited protests in the past in support of the mayor.

open image in gallery Oofficers use pepper spray in Istanbul ( AP )

This time around, over 1,000 people have so far been detained, while interior minister Ali Yerlikaya said more than 100 police officers had been injured.

The Disk-Basin-Is media workers’ union said at least eight reporters and photojournalists were detained in what it called an “attack on press freedoms and the people’s right to learn the truth”. It called for their immediate release.

Many of those protesting Mr Imamoglu’s arrest are students from different universities, who gathered in front of Istanbul University on Wednesday, broke through a police barricade and moved towards Sarachane.

What is the Foreign Office travel advice?

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has warned travellers about demonstrations and protests currently taking place in Istanbul and other cities across Turkey.

“Demonstrations may become violent. The police response has included the use of tear gas and water cannons,” the Foreign Office wrote.

open image in gallery Protesters clash with Turkish riot police in Ankara ( AFP via Getty Images )

“You should: monitor local media, plan ahead to avoid disruption, avoid crowds and demonstrations.”

“Avoid all demonstrations and leave the area if one develops. Local transport routes may be disrupted,” it adds.

Separately, the Foreign Office also advises against all travel to within 10km of the border with Syria due to fighting and a heightened risk of terrorism.

Can I cancel my holiday or flight and get a refund?

As the Foreign Office has not warned against non-essential travel due to the protests, there will be no special circumstances in place to be able to cancel a trip for a full refund.

The conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone.

Simon Calder, travel correspondent for The Independent, said: “If the Foreign Office imposes a warning against travel, it requires tour operators – Tui, Jet2, easyJet Holidays, etc – immediately to bring back holidaymakers. That is why a 'no-go' decision is very rarely made.”

There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to claim travel insurance due to safety concerns unless the Foreign Office advice changes.

In terms of travel insurance, some policies include natural disaster cover for an event that prevents you from reaching your holiday destination. Check your insurance policies and speak to your insurer to see where you stand.

