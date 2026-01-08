Nervous flyer? North America’s top 10 worst airports and routes for turbulence revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Airports and routes in California and Colorado have been named among the worst overall for turbulence in North America in 2025.

They feature in the newly released top 10 turbulence rankings from turbli.com, which monitors and predicts turbulence using the same sources pilots and airlines use to plan their flights: the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Met Office.

Turbli.com unveiled a top 10 ‘most turbulent airports’ list for approaches and descents — take-offs and landings are affected by crosswinds, not turbulence — that is topped by Denver, Colorado, with Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Montana placed second.

They both have average annual EDR scores ("eddy dissipation rates") of 17, a unit that describes how fast turbulence disappears.

open image in gallery Top 10 tables for North America’s most turbulent airports and flight routes have been unveiled by website turbli.com ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The website describes EDR values of 0 to 20 as "light — smooth flight conditions"; 20 to 40 as "moderate", leading to "difficulty with walking and food services"; 40 to 60 as "strong", with passengers straining against seat belts; 60 to 80 as "severe", with "violent and sudden changes in altitude; and 80 to 100 as "extreme", meaning the "aircraft is practically impossible to control.”

The rest of the top five most turbulent airports list comprises Albuquerque,New Mexico (No. 3), Salt Lake City, California (No. 4), and Jackson, Wyoming (No. 5).

The table is rounded out by Vancouver (No. 6), Las Vegas (No. 7), Seattle (No. 8), Reno (No. 9), and Boise, Idaho (No. 10).

Turbli.com also published a top 10 list of flight routes, with Denver—Jackson ranked No., thanks to an EDR rate of 18. It’s followed by Albuquerque — Denver (No.2); Jackson — Salt Lake City (No.3); Denver — Salt Lake City (No.4); Bozeman — Denver (17.22).

Globally, the most turbulent airport was Santiago, Chile (21 EDR), with the rockiest route from Mendoza, Argentina, to Santiago (22 EDR).

open image in gallery Turbli.com has maps that indicate areas of turbulence across the U.S and the globe, with light turbulence marked in blue and moderate rough air marked with yellow and red ( Turbli.com )

Turbulence, undoubtedly the scariest aspect of a flight for nervous fliers, is caused by warm air rising through cooler air; mountains or manmade structures disrupting air flow, and pockets of air moving in different directions.

It's completely normal, and modern aircraft are designed to withstand more turbulence than you’ll ever experience on a flight.

According to data from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), there were only 184 serious turbulence injuries between 2009 and 2023, with 37 to passengers and the rest to crew members.

Nervous fliers keen to know what to expect during their flight can enter their upcoming departure and arrival airports and flight numbers into turbli.com's forecasting tool to view hour-by-hour turbulence levels for their trip, presented as a graph.

North America's 10 most turbulent airports

Denver (17.91 EDR — eddy dissipation rate) Bozeman (17.55) Albuquerque (16.62) Salt Lake City (16.56) Jackson (16.39) Vancouver (16.15) Las Vegas (15.83) Seattle (15.77) Reno (15.59) Boise (15.47)

North America's most turbulent routes