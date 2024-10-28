Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



After a period of strike-free travel on the London Underground, two transport unions have announced a series of walkouts in November.

For those who commute within London, and others who frequently use Transport for London’s (TfL) tube system, planning your journeys ahead of time may be essential for next month as the strikes will impact much of the capital’s transport network.

Aslef and the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) have both announced strikes over a pay dispute and subsequent “inadequate” pay offers during negotiations.

While a series of strikes on the underground were announced and then cancelled this year, the last strike to affect the entire tube network was in March 2023 over pensions and working conditions, grinding London transport to a halt as traffic jams spread across the city and buses, trams, the Overground, DLR and the Elizabeth line became increasingly busier.

This time around, TfL said the action taken by the unions is “disappointing” but they remained engaged with the both Aslef and RMT.

Here’s everything we know about the strikes and what they will mean for TfL passengers.

Why are there strikes?

Both train unions have said their members are striking due to a dispute over pay, as well as other issues such as long hours and other workers’ reliefs such as paid meals.

RMT said they were prompted to take strike action after rejecting a pay deal, which they deemed as “wholly inadequate” that leaves a large number of staff excluded from collective bargaining, which is negotiations between employees and employers.

After “repeatedly urging” London Underground to offer a new deal to cover collective bargaining, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said they have been left with no choice but to take strike action, but remain open to further negotiations.

The RMT estimates around 10,000 of its members are involved in the dispute.

As for Aslef, whose members voted by over 98 per cent in favour of strike action, they are also seeking a new pay agreement with London Underground.

The union said the previous offer of a 3.8 per cent pay rise and a variable lump sum would mean Tube drivers would be underpaid compared to other TfL drivers while working longer hours.

Aslef’s district organiser, Finn Brennan, said they have been “forced” into taking action because London Underground management will apparently not sit down properly and negotiate with them.

When are the strikes?

Both unions’ strikes and overtime bans will last between 1 November and 16 November.

RMT

The RMT union announced their strikes will run from 1 November starting 6pm until 8 November. Here is a full breakdown of who is striking:

1–2 November: Engineering vehicles operations and maintenance staff will strike from 6pm on 1 November to 5.59pm on 2 November, with no overtime until 8 November.

3–4 November: Track access controllers, control centre, and power/control staff will strike from 6.59pm on 3 November to 6.59pm on 4 November.

4 November: Emergency Response Unit (ERU) staff will strike from 12.01am to 11.59pm.

5 November: Fleet, engineering, stations, and trains staff (except ERU and engineering vehicles operations and maintenance) will strike from 12.01am to 11.59pm

6–8 November: Signallers and service controllers will strike from 12.01am to 11.59pm on 6 November, with further strikes on 7 and 8 November.

Aslef

1–2 November: Engineering drivers due to walk out for 24 hours from 6pm on 1 November until 11.59pm on 2 November, with an overtime ban from 12.01am on 31 November to 11.59pm on 8 November.

3–16 November: Overtime ban from 12.01am on 3 November to 11.59pm on 16 November for management-grade staff.

7–12 November: Train drivers, management-grade staff will strike.

Which Tube lines will be affected?

It is unclear which lines will be affected during the strike dates. A TfL spokesperson told The Independent that it is currently too early to know the impact but will be providing an update to their customers closer to the time.

There are currently no plans for strikes on the Elizabeth line or the London Overground, though services could be impacted by the Tube strikes.