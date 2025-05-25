Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Transport for London has announced line closures and route changes for the Bank Holiday weekend.

Disruption is expected across the London Underground and Overground this weekend, with several lines affected including the Piccadilly Line and the Elizabeth Line.

Several festivals such as Gala in Peckham, Cross the Tracks in Brockwell Park and Field Day in Victoria Park are due to take place this weekend, as well as new exhibition openings in museums and a film festival at the Barbican.

Those travelling around the capital should check the latest updates and plan their route to avoid delays.

open image in gallery Both the Piccadilly line and the Elizabeth line have partly closed ( Getty Images )

Here’s a list of all the ongoing transport disruption this weekend:

Jubilee Line

The Jubilee Line is currently experiencing delays across the entire line after a signal failure at Bond Street. Southwark station will also be closed over the weekend.

Piccadilly Line

From 1am on the Saturday through until Bank Holiday Monday, there will be no service between Hammersmith and Cockfosters, with replacement buses in place.

This will also affect the night service tube, with overnight bus journeys extended to Southgate, Oakwood and Cockfosters.

Waterloo and City Line

As usual, there will be no Waterloo and City line over the weekend, with the first train resuming at 6am on Tuesday.

Mildmay Line

Throughout Saturday, Sunday and Monday, there will be no service between Camden Road and Stratford, with replacement buses running instead.

Passengers can also use alternative Overground services between Highbury & Islington and Dalston Junction to reach their destinations.

Windrush Line

Services on the Windrush line from New Cross Gate to Crystal Palace and West Croydon will not start on Sunday until 9am.

Elizabeth Line

On Sunday, the Elizabeth line from Paddington to Ealing Broadway will not open until 7.45am.

There will be reduced service between West Drayton and Maidenhead and at Heathrow Terminals 4 and 5 to Paddington.

Weaver Line

There will be no service between Hackney Downs and Enfield Town / Cheshunt on Sunday until 10.15am.

Replacement buses will operate instead, while the first train from Liverpool Street to Enfield Town will run at 09.59am.

Southern Railways

Until 9am on Sunday, trains to and from London Bridge will run to an amended timetable.

Thameslink

Trains will not be calling at Norwood Junction, with passengers able to take a replacement bus between New Cross Gate and Crystal Palace.