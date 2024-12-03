What is Travel Tuesday?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

We’ve all heard of the bumper Black Friday weekend – but pay attention, there’s a new day in the deals arena specifically for those seeking their next travel fix.

Happy shoppers and bargain hunters often use the Thanksgiving sales to find the most sought-after deals, with a string of travel deals offering great value packages as providers, airlines and hotel chains lower their prices.

Most deals are predicted to end come Cyber Monday on 2 December as companies halt their busiest sale period for another year.

But, for some, Black Friday is only the beginning. Across the board, several platforms save amazing deals for a day dubbed “Travel Tuesday”, this year falling tomorrow, 3 December.

On this day, we expect to see even more discounts on flights, hotel stays and related travel deals from airlines and operators around the world.

Simon Calder, travel correspondent for The Independent, said: “In the short term, the dying days of November and the first two weeks of December comprise the lowest of seasons when the airlines cut fares to whatever level they need to fill their planes.”

If you’ve been holding off on booking that holiday, wait no longer – we’ve got all the information you need to take advantage of Travel Tuesday.

What is Travel Tuesday?

open image in gallery The day is big in the US, with booking site Hopper confirming discounts on over 10,000 hotel properties ( Getty Images )

Falling the day after Cyber Monday every year, Travel Tuesday is to the travel industry what Cyber Monday is for tech and online deals. It’s a day of travel-only offers and savings offered by hotel companies, airlines, travel agents and more.

Online booking platform Hopper is credited with coining the term in 2017 after finding that the Tuesday following Thanksgiving was a profitable time to book flights.

According to McKinsey & Company, travel companies have taken note, with search interest for “Travel Tuesday” up over 500 per cent from 2021 to 2023.

Data from the travel marketing platform Sojern indicates that in 2023, hotel, cruise, and airline bookings by US travellers on Travel Tuesday saw “notable increases”, compared with the two weeks before and the two weeks after.

We expect the best deals to be in the States or from US-based companies but keep an eye out as there might be some surprises from other parts of the world, including the UK, as the marketing concept gains traction.

When is Travel Tuesday 2024?

Sometimes called “Travel Deals Tuesday”, the fairly recent phenomenon – less long-running than its Friday and Monday counterparts – will fall on 3 December in 2024.

What deals are live this Travel Tuesday?

Booking.com

open image in gallery Save up to 35 per cent on selected hotel reservations ( Sea Containers )

Avid travellers can save up to 35 per cent on selected hotel reservations and accommodation with Booking.com’s sale offerings until 4 December. The cost-saving stays can be booked for dates between now and 31 December 2025, whether a long weekend away or a week of relaxing beside the beach. Top destinations include Istanbul, Dubai and Rome, which are serving up some of the best accommodation deals.

Interrail by National Rail

Railfans keen for a summer on the tracks in 2025 are probably prepping to book their next interrailing adventure. Interrail by National Rail’s savings of 25 per cent on Interrail Global Passes and selected One Country Passes are sure to get the wheels rolling. From 26 November until 17 December seven-day adult passes, previously £324, will cost just £243 for travel up to 11 months from the purchase date.

Virgin Voyages

open image in gallery Virgin Voyages has discounted select cruises to as little as £79 per person per night for Travel Tuesday ( Virgin Voyages )

To sail into savings, Virgin Voyages has discounted select cruises to as little as £79 per person per night for Travel Tuesday, such as journeys around the Caribbean, Canada and Miami. In other deals, there is also 80 per cent off a second person joining you on your holiday, plus a bar tab up to £230 up for grabs until 4 December.

Contiki

Travellers between 18 and 35 can save big this cyber sale season with 25 per cent shaved off 125 Contiki escapes for 2024. Live until 5 December for travel between 1 January and 31 December 2025, the discount features a bucket list worth of European favourites, including savings on ski weeks in Austria and New Zealand.

Expedia

Members of Expedia can sign in to save 30 per cent or more on selected hotels from New York to Dubai when they book before 4 December in the holiday provider’s biggest travel sale of the year. Holidays with nights in spacious suites and elegant apartments are bookable for travel until 15 December 2025 as part of the Travel Tuesday deal.

open image in gallery Intrepid is discounting its expedition cruises by up to 35 per cent ( Getty Images )

Intrepid Travel

For a once-in-a-lifetime small group adventure at a much smaller price point, Intrepid Travel’s annual Cyber Sale is offering up to 20 per cent off selected adventures when booking before 5 December. Explorers can save hundreds on a Sri Lankan food adventure, a family holiday to Peru and a picturesque pedal through Provence when travelling between 1 December 2024 and 30 September 2025 as part of the promotion. For those who want to tick Antarctica off their bucket list, Intrepid is also discounting its expedition cruises by up to 35 per cent.

Tips for shopping on Travel Tuesday

It’s a good idea to browse before you shop to compare prices on the sale day. As ever, set a budget and try your best to stick to it, but also try and be flexible with dates and destinations if you want to save the most money – bundled holidays often have the best savings on Travel Tuesday.

Sign up to be notified by your favourite providers, airlines or hotels, and try and book directly with them if possible, as they usually offer the best savings.

