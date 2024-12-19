Travel news - live: Christmas getaway latest as traffic and train delays set to impact festive season
With the festive season upon us, travel chaos in the UK has already begun while further delays expected for all types of transport due to weekend weather
Christmas travel begins in chaos as Stansted Express shuts down due to cable theft
The great Christmas getaway descended into chaos for thousands of passengers hoping to fly from London Stansted airport on Thursday.
In the early hours, thieves stole signalling and power cables from the Stansted Express rail line in Hertfordshire. The tracks were closed to trains.
While Network Rail engineers worked to repair the damage, the first 17 departures of the airport express train were cancelled.
Stansted airport is expecting around 40,000 departing passengers on Thursday, of whom about a quarter would plan to use the train.
Network Rail says: “Cable theft costs us millions of pounds each year. The total cost to the economy – taking into account the impact of freight delays to power stations and supermarkets, and on passengers who miss appointments or have their day ruined – is even higher.”
A spokesperson for Ryanair, Stansted’s biggest airline, said: “It is each passenger’s responsibility to ensure they present at the boarding gate on time for their flight.” If not: “They can pay a Missed Departure Fee [£100] to move onto the next available flight.”
Travel insurance may cover extra costs.
Passengers travelling between London and Gatwick airport also encountered problems on Thursday morning due to what National Rail called “a fault with the signalling system”.
All southbound trains to the Sussex airport until around 9.30am were delayed.
