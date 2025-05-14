Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

International travel spending in the United States is projected to fall by $12.5 billion, or seven per cent, in 2025, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

WTTC CEO Julia Simpson said the unpopular policies from the administration of President Donald Trump, fear of being stopped at the border and an unfavourable exchange rate had pushed international tourists towards alternative destinations.

"Of 184 countries, the U.S. is the only one that's seeing an absolute decline in international visitor spending," Simpson said.

"The U.S. is definitely losing its crown in this area."

The U.S. is the largest travel and tourism economy globally, she said. However, international visitor spending in the country is projected to fall under $169 billion this year, down from $181 billion in 2024 and 22 per cent below its previous peak in 2019.

open image in gallery International travellers fear being stopped at the border ( Getty Images )

A strong dollar, which makes U.S. vacations more expensive, caused a decline in foreign travel spending in the country in 2024, Simpson said, but now politics and worries about crossing the border were also weighing on U.S. visitation figures.

In March, Germany updated its U.S. travel advisory to emphasise that a visa or entry waiver does not guarantee entry after several Germans were detained at the border.

The Trump administration requires all foreigners 14 or older to register and submit fingerprints if they stay beyond 30 days. This includes Canadians, who previously could visit for up to six months without a visa.

"The rest of the world are putting up open signs and getting people to come and see their country," Simpson said. "The U.S. at the minute has firmly got a 'we're not open for business, closed' sign, which is a great shame."

open image in gallery The Trump administration requires all foreigners 14 or older to register and submit fingerprints if they stay beyond 30 days ( AFP via Getty Images )

While 90 per cent of U.S. travel and tourism spending comes from domestic tourists, Canadian travellers spend three times more on U.S. vacations than Americans, according to the U.S. Travel Association. Overseas visitors spend seven to eight times more than U.S. travellers.

Travel from Canada and Mexico, the largest source of inbound visitors to the U.S., is down about 20 per cent year-over-year, the organisation said. Visits from British, German and South Korean travellers are also trending lower.

Overall, overseas travel to the U.S. fell about 12 per cent year-over-year in March but rose 8 per cent in April, according to data from the U.S. National Travel and Tourism Office.