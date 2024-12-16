Experts tell drivers to avoid these roads for six hours this weekend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

People driving home for Christmas, or anywhere, are being urged not to travel on major routes for six hours this weekend.

Hotspots where queues are expected include the M3 between its junction with the M25 and the south coast, the M25 anticlockwise between its junctions with the M1 and the M23, and the M53 from Chester to Liverpool.

The RAC said it commissioned a survey of 2,100 UK adults which suggested 3.0 million leisure trips by car are planned for Friday, rising to 3.7 million for Saturday.

The RAC and transport analytics company Inrix said roads are likely to be busiest between 1pm and 7pm on those days.

The UK faces potential travel disruptions during the Christmas 2024 season due to road traffic, rail engineering works, and potential strikes.

The RAC and AA predict heavy traffic on major motorways from Wednesday, December 18th, peaking on Friday, December 20th, and continuing through the weekend and Monday, December 23rd.

Extensive rail engineering works will affect key routes, including the Midland Main Line and the South Western Railway main line, with closures starting December 21st and lasting into the new year.

Ferry services between Holyhead and Dublin are suspended due to storm damage, impacting Irish Sea crossings.

Airports anticipate record passenger numbers, with Heathrow’s peak expected on December 20th and Gatwick, Manchester, and Stansted’s on December 21st and 22nd.

An estimated total of 29.3 million festive journeys will be made between Wednesday and Christmas Eve, which is the most since the RAC began recording the data in 2013.

A separate RAC poll of 1,074 adults indicted that 53% of people planning such journeys by car said they will use that form of transport because it gives them more flexibility and convenience.

More than a third (35%) said their journey would take too long via public transport, while 34% said public transport was not a practical option because they were travelling with several people or will have lots of luggage.

RAC spokesperson Alice Simpson said: “Our research suggests that with Christmas falling on a Wednesday this year, many drivers will be squeezing in their getaway trips right up until the big day itself.

“While the getaway starts to ramp up from Friday, snarl-up Saturday looks particularly challenging, as does Christmas Eve.

“Travelling outside peak hours might be the only way drivers miss the worst of the jams.”

National Highways said more than 95% of roadworks on its network of England’s motorways and major A roads will be lifted from 6am on Friday and will not be reinstated until January 2.

This includes 45 miles of roadworks on the M1, which were put in place while additional emergency smart motorway stopping areas were installed.

National Highways customer service director Andrew Butterfield said: “With more people expected to travel during the festive period and recent storms causing widespread disruption, it’s crucial for drivers to plan ahead and exercise extra caution on the roads.

“To help make journeys smoother, we’re removing roadworks on 95% of the roads we manage.”

Mapped: the worst spots for congestion this Christmas: