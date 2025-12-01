Is it safe to travel to Thailand during severe flooding?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Torrential rain in Thailand has seen roads and homes submerged by water, leading to at least 170 fatalities – the worst flooding the region has seen in a decade.

More than three million people were affected by the heavy downpours in southern Thailand last week.

According to Thailand’s meteorological agency, tropical storm Koto weakened into a depression over the central South China Sea on Monday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the floods in Thailand and the latest travel advice.

Where in Thailand has it flooded?

Heavy rain has drenched parts of 12 southern provinces in Thailand. The flooding submerged vast areas in the Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Trang, Satun, Pattani and Yala provinces.

Are Thailand flights disrupted?

As of Monday afternoon, international flights to and from Thailand appear to be operating as scheduled in Bangkok and Phuket.

What do the authorities say?

A government spokesperson in Bangkok said that almost 170 people have died due to the flooding in Thailand.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said severe flooding in 12 southern provinces affected more than 1.4 million households and 3.8 million people.

On Saturday, prime minister Anutin Charnvirakul outlined recovery and compensation plans for the southern part of the country.

UK government advice on travelling to Thailand

The UK Foreign Office (FCDO) has not issued new travel advice following the flooding in Thailand.

General FCDO extreme weather warnings tell travellers, “the rainy season is generally from May to October”; however, it has been “more unpredictable recently”.

“Heavy storms cause disruption, including flooding and landslides. Lakes, caves and waterfalls are particularly at risk of dangerous flash flooding.

“Follow the Thai Meteorological Department for weather warnings,” it adds.

Can I cancel my holiday for a refund?

As the Foreign Office has not warned against non-essential travel to Thailand, there will be no special circumstances in place to cancel a trip and receive a full refund.

The conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone.

There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to claim travel insurance due to flood concerns unless the Foreign Office advice changes.

In terms of travel insurance, some policies include natural disaster cover for an event that prevents you from reaching your holiday destination. Check your insurance policies to see where you stand.

