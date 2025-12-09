Storm Bram live: Rush hour warning after 100mph winds and rain cause travel disruption
Flights, ferry crossings, and rail journeys face cancellations and delays
Thousands of travellers face delays and cancellations on Tuesday as Storm Bram sweeps the UK.
The Met Office has forecast gusts up to 90mph in northwest Scotland and up to 100mm of rain in south Wales and south Devon.
Amber weather warnings have been issued for parts of southwest England, south Wales and the northwest of Scotland, with yellow warnings for wind and rain covering Northern Ireland, Northumberland and parts of northwest England.
Flights, ferry crossings, and rail journeys are all expected to see disruption, as airports ground flights, sailings are suspended, and speed restrictions apply on Scottish railway lines.
British Airways cancelled its first wave of domestic departures from London Heathrow this morning, as Belfast City grounded at least 18 departures and arrivals due to the “adverse weather conditions”.
Dublin airport has also been hit hard, with 73 flights cancelled because of strong winds, including links with Paris and Amsterdam.
Cornwall Winter Wonderland closed due to storm damage
Cornwall’s Winter Wonderland will remain closed due to “significant damage caused by Storm Bram overnight”.
The site at Pool Market wrote on Facebook: “Our dedicated team has been tirelessly battling the elements to ensure the safety of our visitors, but unfortunately, the storm has left us with unforeseen challenges.
“This situation is incredibly heartbreaking for all of us, as we’ve invested so much love, effort, and resources into creating a magical experience for you and your families. The damages incurred amount to thousands of pounds, but our priority remains the well-being and safety of everyone who visits us.”
Gusts of wind up to 90mph are expected to hit Scotland
The Met Office have forecast strong winds with gusts up to 90mph along the northwestern coast of Scotland on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Severn Bridge reopened in both directions
Following a reduction in wind speeds, the M48 Severn Bridge is now open fully in both directions.
Met Office forecast for the rest of the week
According to the Met Office, Storm Bram will “slowly pull away northwards from Britain during Wednesday”.
It says: “In its wake, Wednesday will be a windy day, especially in the north, with some showers, mainly in the west, as well as some more persistent rain in the far north, at least at first.
“Thursday will be a drier day for many across the UK, with the chance of a frost for some in central and southeastern parts to start the day. It will remain very windy in the far north, with low cloud, drizzle and eventually rain moving in from the west.”
RAC tell drivers to delay non-essential trips
RAC breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson said: “Storm Bram is set to batter western parts of the UK from Tuesday into Wednesday, creating treacherous conditions on many roads. Strong winds can make vehicles harder to control, so it’s best that drivers slow down and keep a firm grip on the wheel. Rural and coastal routes will feel the worst of the gusts, with fallen branches or even trees likely to cause disruption.
“We recommend drivers check local forecasts and consider delaying non-essential trips until the storm passes. Above all, it’s important not to take any chances in these conditions, as fierce winds, torrential rain and the prospect of renewed flooding are a potentially dangerous blend.”
Network Rail Scotland urges travellers to check before they travel
Rail services between Fort William and Mallaig will be suspended from 4pm and between Dingwall and Kyle of Lochalsh from 5pm, due to the forecast extreme winds, said Network Rail Scotland.
Speed restrictions are also in place on other routes.
Irish airports hit with delays
Several flights departing and arriving at airports in Ireland have been hit with delays due to Storm Bram.
Shannon airport in County Clare said in a passenger notice: “A status orange weather warning for wind issued by Met Éireann is in effect in Co. Clare until 19.00 this evening.
“Shannon Airport is fully operational, with a small number of flights experiencing some delays due to weather conditions. Passengers are advised to contact their airline for the most up-to-date flight information.”
Cork airport has similarly warned travellers to be “mindful of difficult travel conditions”.
It said: “With potential disruption to flight schedules today, passengers seeking information should refer to airline websites/mobile apps for updates.”
Disruption between Swindon and Bristol Parkway
Rail services between Swindon and Bristol Parkway are likely to be cancelled, delayed by up to 25 minutes or diverted until the end of the day due to severe weather, said Great Western Railway.
