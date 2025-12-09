Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

Storm Bram causes widespread travel disruption with British Airways flights cancelled: Live updates

Flights, ferry crossings, and rail journeys face cancellations and delays

Simon Calder,Natalie Wilson
Tuesday 09 December 2025 04:22 EST
Comments
The Met Office has issued a 'danger to life' rain weather warning in parts of Wales and South West England
The Met Office has issued a 'danger to life' rain weather warning in parts of Wales and South West England (Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Thousands of travellers face delays and cancellations on Tuesday as Storm Bram sweeps the UK.

The Met Office has forecast gusts up to 90mph in northwest Scotland and up to 100mm of rain in south Wales and south Devon.

Amber weather warnings have been issued for parts of southwest England, south Wales and the northwest of Scotland, with yellow warnings for wind and rain covering Northern Ireland, Northumberland and parts of northwest England.

Flights, ferry crossings, and rail journeys are all expected to see disruption, as airports ground flights, sailings are suspended, and speed restrictions apply on Scottish railway lines.

British Airways cancelled its first wave of domestic departures from London Heathrow this morning, as Belfast City grounded at least 18 departures and arrivals due to the “adverse weather conditions”.

Dublin airport has also been hit hard, with 42 flights cancelled because of strong winds, including links with Paris and Amsterdam.

Air passenger rights for cancelled flights

The worst-affected UK airport for Storm Bram cancellations, though, is Belfast City. At least 18 departures and arrivals are grounded on Tuesday, most of them on Aer Lingus Regional. There are multiple cancellations to and from Birmingham and Leeds Bradford. Dublin airport is hard hit, with many flights to and from Great Britain cancelled, as well as links with Paris and Amsterdam.

In Scotland, Loganair is offering passengers booked on flights on Tuesday and Wednesday the chance to postpone their journeys. Under air passengers’ rights rules, travellers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to be flown to their destination as soon as possible on any airline, and to be provided with meals and hotels until they get there.

Storm Bram: Flights, trains and ferries cancelled across UK

British Airways delayed first wave of departures from London Heathrow to Belfast City, Dublin, Edinburgh and Manchester
Simon Calder 9 December 2025 09:04

British Airways cancels first wave of flights to key UK destinations

BA has grounded the first wave of departures from London Heathrow to Belfast City, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Manchester. The corresponding inbound flights are also cancelled, affecting an estimated 1,500 passengers.

Simon Calder 9 December 2025 09:01

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in