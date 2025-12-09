Storm Bram causes widespread travel disruption with British Airways flights cancelled: Live updates
Flights, ferry crossings, and rail journeys face cancellations and delays
Thousands of travellers face delays and cancellations on Tuesday as Storm Bram sweeps the UK.
The Met Office has forecast gusts up to 90mph in northwest Scotland and up to 100mm of rain in south Wales and south Devon.
Amber weather warnings have been issued for parts of southwest England, south Wales and the northwest of Scotland, with yellow warnings for wind and rain covering Northern Ireland, Northumberland and parts of northwest England.
Flights, ferry crossings, and rail journeys are all expected to see disruption, as airports ground flights, sailings are suspended, and speed restrictions apply on Scottish railway lines.
British Airways cancelled its first wave of domestic departures from London Heathrow this morning, as Belfast City grounded at least 18 departures and arrivals due to the “adverse weather conditions”.
Dublin airport has also been hit hard, with 42 flights cancelled because of strong winds, including links with Paris and Amsterdam.
Air passenger rights for cancelled flights
The worst-affected UK airport for Storm Bram cancellations, though, is Belfast City. At least 18 departures and arrivals are grounded on Tuesday, most of them on Aer Lingus Regional. There are multiple cancellations to and from Birmingham and Leeds Bradford. Dublin airport is hard hit, with many flights to and from Great Britain cancelled, as well as links with Paris and Amsterdam.
In Scotland, Loganair is offering passengers booked on flights on Tuesday and Wednesday the chance to postpone their journeys. Under air passengers’ rights rules, travellers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to be flown to their destination as soon as possible on any airline, and to be provided with meals and hotels until they get there.
Storm Bram: Flights, trains and ferries cancelled across UK
British Airways cancels first wave of flights to key UK destinations
BA has grounded the first wave of departures from London Heathrow to Belfast City, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Manchester. The corresponding inbound flights are also cancelled, affecting an estimated 1,500 passengers.
