Spain makes huge holiday ruling as 65,000 tourist rentals blocked

Spain has launched a crackdown on thousands of Airbnb properties, ordering the platform to remove over 65,000 holiday rental listings in the country for breaching regulations.

The Spanish consumer rights ministry cited missing licence numbers, unclear ownership records, and discrepancies between listed and official records as reasons for the mass delisting.

This move comes amid a growing housing affordability crisis in Spain, with escalating protests against rising rents and home prices. Many blame the proliferation of short-term rentals, particularly on platforms like Airbnb, for exacerbating the problem, especially in popular tourist hubs like Madrid and Barcelona.

The government's action reflects increasing pressure to address citizen concerns and regulate the short-term rental market.

Last year, Barcelona unveiled an ambitious plan to phase out all 10,000 licensed short-term rental apartments by 2028, aiming to prioritise housing for permanent residents. This latest nationwide crackdown targets listings in Madrid, Andalusia, and Catalonia, whose capital is Barcelona.

Spain Airbnb Crackdown ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The move signals a broader government effort to tackle the housing crisis and rein in the impact of holiday rentals on the Spanish property market.

Consumer Minister Pablo Bustinduy said his goal was to end the general "lack of control" and "illegality" in the holiday rental business.

"No more excuses. Enough with protecting those who make a business out of the right to housing in our country," he told reporters.

Housing has become a major issue in Spain as construction has failed to keep pace with demand since a construction bubble burst more than 15 years ago.

According to official data, there were about 321,000 homes with holiday rental licences in Spain as of November last year, 15% more than in 2020. Many more operate without official licences. The Consumer Rights Ministry opened a probe into Airbnb in December.

A spokesperson for Airbnb did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday. In December, the company said it always asked hosts to confirm they have permission to rent their places and abide by all local rules.

The company also said that the ministry had failed to provide lists of non-compliant accommodation, and that many owners do not need a licence to rent out their property.

The company said the ministry did not have the authority to make rulings over short-term rentals and was disregarding court rulings specifying that Airbnb was a digital, not a real estate company.