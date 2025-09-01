The South Hams Way: A new 100-mile walking route has opened in England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new 100-mile walking route will open for ramblers to explore some of the UK’s best scenery later this month.

The South Hams Way is a circular walk through south Devon’s coast, valleys and moorlands that starts in the town of Totnes.

From Totnes, the path passes through Buckfastleigh, South Brent, Ivybridge, Noss Mayo, Mothecombe, Hope Cove, Salcombe, Torcross and Dartmouth.

Split into 10 sections, the 101-mile route has access to public transport, shops, refreshments and accommodation along the way.

The path crosses through “four different types of scenery and terrain”, following the South West Coast Path for 50 miles.

From the coast, it’s north to the wilds of Dartmoor National Park. Its highest point reaches 1,281ft, just above the Avon Dam reservoir on Dartmoor.

The signposted trail was created by South Hams Ramblers, and distances range from seven to 13.4 miles per section.

Walkers can expect valleys, hills, forests, moorland, rivers and five estuaries – the Yealm, Erme, Avon, Kingsbridge and Salcombe, and Dart – as they tread its track.

An official launch ceremony on 14 September will take place in Borough Park, Totnes.

Elsewhere in the UK, a new 175-mile cycling route has been launched by Cycling UK, with its starting point only half an hour outside of London.

Named the Royal Chilterns Way, the circular route begins in Reading and traces the Chiltern Hills. More than 65 per cent is off-road, following forest tracks, bridleways and byways. There is a total elevation of 3,383m (11,100ft).

The multi-day trail is aimed at competent riders who are seeking a “bikepacking” challenge, which combines backpacking and cycling. The charity has also divided it into three smaller loops for those who wish to complete it gradually.

