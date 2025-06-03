Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

On Monday, Europe’s largest and most active volcano Mount Etna, erupted on the Italian island of Sicily, sending plumes of smoke into the air as tourists ran for their lives down the side of the mountain.

The volcano is one of the world’s most active, such as in February this year when it spewed hot ash and lava. This time around, a pyroclastic flow of hot rock, ash, and gas was seen falling around 11.30am, while a fountain of lava was emitted from its southeast crater.

Mount Etna sits in a national park near the port city of Catania, filled with a wealth of Baroque architecture and popular with those looking to head off to the volcano’s foothills, covered with ash hills lava rocks on guided hikes.

The Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre in Toulouse issued a red aviation warning, but subsequently downgraded this to orange after the ash cloud dissipated and drifted north-west.

Here is everything we know so far about Mount Etna’s eruption.

When did Mount Etna erupt?

Mount Etna began erupting on Monday, sending a large column of smoke and ash into the sky above Sicily.

Footage on social media showed people running down the mountainside of Etna as the smoke intensified.

Volcanic tremors were felt before the blast between 10pm Sunday and 1am Monday, local time.

open image in gallery Etna has three major craters at its peak ( Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology )

Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology said the eruption began around 3.50am local time (2.50am BST), following volcanic tremors which started around midnight local time.

The institute said eruption activity continued with “increasing intensity” but has now stopped.

A pyroclastic flow, which is an avalanche of hot rock, ash, and gas, was witnessed on Mount Etna surveillance cameras at around 11:30am local time, the institute added; however, the hot material does not appear to have crossed the edge of the Valle del Leone.

What is the government's advice?

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has not released any new travel advice relating to Mount Etna’s eruption as of Monday morning.

The FCDO’s general advice for volcanic eruptions states that you should follow any guidance and instructions shared with you by local authorities.

open image in gallery Mount Etna’s eruption ( Sicily Civil Protection Agency )

“If you are asked to evacuate, do so as soon as possible and take your key documents (for example, passport) and necessary supplies (for example, medication) with you,” the FCDO adds.

“If you are not told to evacuate but are in an affected area, you should shelter in place. Close any windows and turn off air conditioning or HVAC systems. Ensure that you have enough basic supplies (including food, necessary medication and bottled water) given power may be affected and water supplies may be contaminated. If you cannot get basic supplies to shelter in place, you may need to evacuate.

“If you go outside, cover your skin and wear a mask or other face covering, as volcanic ash could irritate your skin and airways.”

The US Department of State has not issued any new travel advisories to Italy.

Its most recent warning was published on May 23, with visitors told of a "risk of terrorist violence, including terrorist attacks and other activity in Italy".

It added: "If you decide to travel to Italy, stay alert in tourist spots, check local media for breaking news and be prepared to adjust your plans.

"Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (Step) to receive messages and alerts from the U.S Embassy. It makes it easier to locate you in an emergency."

Will my flight be cancelled?

open image in gallery One travel expert remarked that “the eruption of Mount Etna today underscores a hidden yet persistent danger in travel destinations often viewed as safe, scenic, and luxurious” ( AP )

Officials say that if you are on board or waiting to board a plane when a volcano erupts, expect flights to be rerouted or cancelled because volcanic ash is damaging to engines.

A red aviation alert was issued in response to the initial eruption of Mount Etna by the Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre in Toulouse, one of nine such centres worldwide used to monitor aviation risks.

Sicily has four main international airports: Catania-Fontanarossa (CTA), Palermo-Falcone Borsellino (PMO), Trapani-Birgi (TPS), and Ragusa-Comiso (CIY).

All four airports appear to be carrying on with their flight schedule as normal as of midday Monday, with very little disruption. Catania has seen some minor delays in flights departing Monday morning, the longest being just over an hour.

What are your rights if your flight is cancelled?

As a passenger, you are covered by UK law if you are departing from an airport in the UK on any airline, arriving at an airport in the UK on an EU or UK airline, or arriving at an airport in the EU on a UK airline.

Airlines must provide you with care and assistance if your flight is cancelled, meaning they must supply you with food and drink (often provided in the form of vouchers), means for you to communicate (often by refunding call costs), accommodation if you are given a new flight the following day, and transport to and from the accommodation or your home.

The airline must provide you with these items until it is able to fly you to your destination, no matter how long the delay lasts or what has caused it, the Civil Aviation Authority says.

Sometimes, airlines are unable to arrange care and assistance if they are stretched during major disruptions, meaning you can arrange the care yourself and claim the cost back later by keeping receipts.

If your cancelled flight is covered by UK law, passengers can choose between getting an alternative flight or receiving a refund if their flight is cancelled.

If you recieved less than 14 days’ notice of a cancellation, you may also be able to claim compensation. However, this is unlikely if the cancellation was not the airline’s fault.

Situations such as extreme weather, strikes or other ‘extraordinary circumstances’ are not eligible for compensation.

The U.S Department of Transportation says: "If your flight is canceled, most airlines will rebook you on their first flight to your destination on which space is available, at no additional charge. If this involves a significant delay, find out if another carrier has space and ask the first airline if they will endorse your ticket to the other carrier. Finding extra seats may be difficult, however, especially over holidays and other peak travel times.

"Each airline has its own policies about what it will do for delayed passengers waiting at the airport; there are no federal requirements. If you are delayed, ask the airline staff if it will pay for meals or a phone call. Some airlines, often those charging very low fares, do not provide any amenities to stranded passengers. Others may not offer amenities if the delay is caused by bad weather or something else beyond the airline's control."

Can I cancel my holiday to Sicily?

open image in gallery A red aviation alert was issued in response to the initial eruption of Mount Etna by the Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre in Toulouse ( Reuters )

As neither the Foreign Office nor the U.S Department of State have warned against non-essential travel to Italy, there will be no special circumstances in place to be able to cancel a trip for a full refund.

The conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone.

There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to claim on your travel insurance due to safety concerns unless government advice changes.

If you do have travel insurance, some policies include natural disaster cover for an event that prevents you from reaching your holiday destination. Check your insurance policies and speak to your insurer to see where you stand.

Is Sicily safe to travel to?

Ross Caldwell Thompson, CEO of Florida-based travel evacuation company Covac Global, told The Independent: “The eruption of Mount Etna today underscores a hidden yet persistent danger in travel destinations often viewed as safe, scenic, and luxurious. From a travel risk perspective, this is a significant event — not only because it confirms the region’s high seismic activity, but also because it signals a potential escalation in geological unrest.

"In the event of a major disruption, the most viable refuge for U.S. and Nato-affiliated travelers may be Naval Air Station Sigonella, which could serve as a temporary shelter or evacuation staging point. However, capacity is limited, and non-Nato nationals may not receive the same level of access or support.

“This situation highlights the critical need for travelers to have a robust evacuation plan supported by real-time intelligence monitoring. Knowing where to go, what to do, and how to leave safely — before a crisis escalates — can make all the difference.

“Finally, it's important to recognize that Sicily’s location on the boundary of multiple tectonic plates also influences nearby regions. Increased activity here may correlate with other seismic or volcanic events, including at Mount Vesuvius near Naples, which lies alarmingly close to a densely populated area."

