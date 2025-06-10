Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement raids have sparked protests in Los Angeles, escalating into violent clashes between demonstrators and authorities over the weekend.

The president ordered thousands of National Guard troops to the city, and as they arrived, California Governor Gavin Newsom urged citizens to “not take the bait” and stay calm.

National Guard troops guarded federal government buildings, while police and protesters clashed in separate demonstrations across Los Angeles over federal immigration raids by ICE.

Los Angeles County attracts both domestic and foreign tourists to its eclectic mix of neighbourhoods, each with its own unique character, from larger-than-life Hollywood to the shiny high-rises of Downtown LA and the bohemian spirit of Venice Beach.

With millions of tourists visiting the glitzy coastal city region each year, here is what you need to know as a visitor while tensions remain high over Trump’s immigration enforcement.

Why are there protests in LA?

Protests started after the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted search warrants at multiple locations on Friday. Crowds tried to stop ICE agents from driving away following the arrests of 188 people.

open image in gallery A man waves a Mexican flag as smoke and flames rise from a burning vehicle during a protest against federal immigration in Los Angeles ( Reuters )

Another protest then erupted outside a federal building in downtown LA, when demonstrators found that detainees were allegedly being held in the basement of the building. Meanwhile, protests sparked in Paramount after it appeared federal officers were conducting another immigration operation in the area.

The demonstrations spread to the nearby city of Compton, as well as outside a federal detention center, with protestors chanting, "Set them free, let them stay!"

Has there been violence?

Footage showed an escalation in the clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement, with police in riot gear using tear gas to disperse the crowds.

Other videos showed protesters throwing fireworks and projectiles at officers, while images captured vehicles on fire.

Los Angeles police declared several rallies to be "unlawful assemblies", accusing some protesters of throwing concrete projectiles, bottles and other items at police.

Rubber bullets have also been fired by police to try to disperse protesters, with an Australian television journalist and a British photographer hit by the crowd-control rounds.

In a press briefing, Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Chief Jim McDonnell said that 27 arrests had been made Sunday, and warned clashes were “getting increasingly worse and more violent”.

open image in gallery Mounted police officers during a protest against federal immigration sweeps in downtown Los Angeles on 8 June ( Reuters )

The LAPD also said early Monday morning that there have been reports of looting in the city.

The day after the protests started, Trump ordered the deployment of at least 2,000 National Guard troops to LA. The state National Guard has not been federalised by a president, overriding a governor, since 1965.

The first troops arrived on Sunday morning, with around 300 being dispersed over three locations in Greater Los Angeles.

The violence continued on Sunday, with Californian authorities urging calm and calling out the president for the “unnecessary” action that was designed to create “chaos” and “a spectacle”.

California Governor Gavin Newsom wrote on X: “Don’t give Donald Trump what he wants.”

“Speak up. Stay peaceful. Stay calm. Do not use violence and respect the law enforcement officers that are trying their best to keep the peace,” he wrote. “Don’t take the bait. Never use violence or harm law enforcement.”

What is the government’s advice?

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has not issued any travel advice regarding the protests in Los Angeles.

The FCDO does have general advice on protests that occur in the US: “Protests are common and can become violent. Follow the instructions of local authorities who may introduce curfews or emergency orders.”

It adds that if you attend peaceful protests to be mindful of your surroundings, move away if there are signs of trouble, and follow the instructions of local authorities.

Can I cancel my holiday to LA?

As the Foreign Office has not warned against travel to the US, there will be no special circumstances in place to be able to cancel a trip for a full refund.

The conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone.

There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to claim on your travel insurance due to safety concerns unless government advice changes.

Check your insurance policies and speak to your insurer to see where you stand.

