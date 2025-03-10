Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Ryanair passenger who was among a planeload of people stranded overnight in Bilbao says air-traffic controllers at the Spanish airport went home rather than waiting an extra 15 minutes for the diverted aircraft to take off.

An airport spokesperson says the flight plan “exceeded operational hours”.

Sara Diggle was aboard Ryanair flight RK3209 from Malaga to Manchester late on Saturday evening. About an hour into the flight, as the aircraft was passing the Spanish city of Bilbao, the captain diverted due to a medical emergency.

The aircraft, which was flying north at 36,000 feet when the decision was made, turned and landed at the Basque airport half-an-hour later.

Such diversions are common. After the passenger has been taken off the aircraft, the normal policy is to refuel and continue the journey.

The aircraft was refuelled and prepared to continue to Manchester, expecting to arrive in the early hours of Sunday morning. But Ms Diggle said they were told that air-traffic control staff "refused to wait 15 minutes to see us off".

“They went home so we were unloaded, left high and dry to make our own arrangements for hotels,” she added.

Because of strict rules on crew hours, the pilots and cabin crew had to rest before continuing. The aircraft finally took off at 1pm on Sunday and arrived at Manchester 14 hours behind schedule.

A spokesperson for the airport operator Aena, said: “I can confirm that the flight to Manchester departed on Sunday, at 13.01 local time. It didn’t depart the night before because the flight plan exceeded the operational hours of Bilbao airport.”

Ms Diggle had previous experience of a late-night medical diversion – and this time took appropriate action when the overnight stop was announced.

“We unfortunately got diverted to Bordeaux last year after multiple medical issues on board so knew best to just make our own arrangements and not wait around a shut airport.

“There were no taxis, just ones arranged for the crew. We walked to the nearest airport hotel and checked in.

“I got a text at least to advise what time the flight would leave Bilbao. Others got nothing – I assume that’s because they didn’t register their mobile or didn’t book direct.

“The cabin crew were great – not their fault but were very empathetic to the passengers.”

Under air passengers’ rights rules, travellers delayed overnight are entitled to be provided with hotel rooms, transport from and to the airport and meals. But if an airline does not have a presence at the airport, passengers may have to make their own arrangements and claim back the expenses incurred.

A spokesperson for Ryanair said: “This flight from Malaga to Manchester diverted to Bilbao after a passenger became ill onboard. The aircraft was met by medics upon arrival and this passenger was offloaded and transported to a nearby hospital.

“Passengers were notified of the diversion and advised of their options. Despite Ryanair’s efforts to arrange accommodation for passengers, availability was limited, and passengers were advised that they could arrange individual accommodation that they could claim back receipted expenses on Ryanair.com.

“This flight departed for Manchester the following day.”

The Independent has asked Enaire, the Spanish air-navigation provider, for responses.