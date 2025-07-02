Ryanair to cut free cabin baggage allowance by 10% as European airlines ‘standardise’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Europe’s biggest low-cost airline Ryanair will cut its free cabin baggage allowance still further at the end of October 2025.

At present the airline allows a bag measuring 40 x 25 x 20cm on board without charge, providing a volume of 20 litres. From the start of the winter aviation season, the new dimensions will be 40 x 30 x 15cm – allowing a volume of only 18 litres.

The cut in the free allowance is in response to an attempt by the European Commission to persuade airlines across Europe to standardise.

Airlines for Europe (A4E) has been in discussion with the transport commissioner in Brussels, Adina Vălean, about simplifying life for passengers.

The organisation claims that “all A4E airlines will roll out the guaranteed dimensions and have them in place by the end of the 2025 summer season”.

Ourania Georgoutsakou, the organisation’s managing director, said: “This will align A4E members with the decision of member states made last month and bring more clarity to passengers across Europe.

“From city-hoppers to family travellers, everyone will benefit from the same clear rule across our members’ networks.”

In fact, almost all the carriers will continue as before. British Airways, Jet2 and easyJet all have allowances that currently exceed the new “standardised” dimensions. A spokesperson for easyJet confirmed the dimensions will remain the same, at 45 x 36 x 20cm – giving a maximum volume of 32 litres.

Ryanair is believed to be the only major airline that will be making changes. The rule change will require all its airport sizing gauges to be recalibrated. It will also mean passengers who have the right size bag now will need to get new baggage.

MEPs voted last month to mandate all airlines to allow passengers to take two pieces of cabin baggage on board. Ryanair, easyJet and Wizz Air strongly oppose the move and say it would be unworkable.

Ryanair earlier said it carried 19.9 million passengers in June, up 3 per cent on a year earlier.