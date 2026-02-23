Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One cruise ship took celebrating National Margarita Day to a whole new level.

As the Regal Princess cruise ship sailed from Galveston, Texas, on a seven-day cruise to Cozumel, Mexico, on February 17, passengers set the Guinness World Record for the most margaritas sold in eight hours.

The ship was in Cozumel when its passengers and crew set out to break the record, which they beat by a considerable number of boozy beverages. The group reached a total of 3,410 margaritas, soaring past the previous record of 2,728.

The group consumed almost one margarita for every passenger aboard the 3,560-capacity ship.

“You could feel the celebration in every bar of Regal Princess,” Thomas Bradford, Guinness’ official adjudicator, said in a news release.

open image in gallery A Princess Cruise ship sailing to Mexico from Texas set the Guinness World Record for the most margaritas purchased in an eight-hour window ( AP )

The drinks were made using Pantalones Organic Blanco Tequila, a brand founded by Texas native and actor Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves. The couple sent a congratulatory video message to the ship, applauding its passengers for making history at sea.

According to the cruise line, its 24K Margarita, which is made with Pantalones tequila, is the ship’s most popular signature cocktail.

The cruise line said the Guinness World Record came soon after the ship sold more than a million 24K Margaritas between January 1 and January 7 of this year.

Coincidentally, it’s believed that the margarita may have been invented in Galveston, an island city in Texas, where the cruise set off from, according to Chron.

While the salty-rimmed drink’s origins are heavily disputed, some believe it was created in 1948 by a man named Santos Cruz, who worked at a well-known bar on the island, the Balinese Room, according to the report.

open image in gallery The ship’s passengers and crew smashed the previous record - and recorded almost one drink for every passenger on board ( Princess Cruises )

The day the beloved drink was allegedly created, singer Peggy Lee was booked at the Balinese and her husband, Dave Barbour, had just returned from Mexico.

Barbour apparently ordered a drink called a sidecar, made from brandy, triple sec and lime juice, and served with sugar on the rim.

However, Cruz reportedly substituted tequila for brandy and salt for sugar in honor of his recent trip to Mexico, making the margarita known and loved today, according to the report.

The Regal Princess ship returned to port Sunday, which happened to be National Margarita Day.