Thousands of people have died in the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Middle East. The conflict involving Israel, Gaza, Lebanon and Iran threatens to engulf the region. The missile attack by Iran on Israel has already caused widespread disruption to flights – and has raised concerns for tourists planning to visit destinations in the Gulf.

These are the key warnings made by the UK Foreign Office for the Gulf region, and individual advice for Qatar, Oman and the UAE (including Dubai) from the US State Department and the Government of Canada.

The Independent has also assessed current flight plans in and out of major airports, sampling typical routings for overnight flights from the UK arriving in the Gulf area on Friday 4 October. Key flights are tracking south of the conflict zones, typically adding 30 minutes to journey times in either direction – or an hour for round-trips – and jeopardising connections at hub airports.

Regional advice from the UK Foreign Office: “Ongoing hostilities between Israel and Lebanon could escalate quickly and pose risks for the wider region.

“Terrorist attacks cannot be ruled out. Attacks could be indiscriminate including in places visited by foreigners.

“Terrorists have threatened to carry out attacks in the Gulf region, including on residential compounds; military, oil, transport and aviation interests; public places, including restaurants, hotels, beaches, shopping centres and places of worship.

“Military activity is currently under way in response to attempts by Houthi militants to prevent movement of international shipping in the Red Sea. While the area of activity is limited to the Red Sea and Yemen, there is a possibility that Travel Advice for nearby countries could change at short notice.

Qatar

Government of Canada advice: “Conflicts in the Middle East and the Gulf region could affect Qatar. Regional tensions can flare up at any time, resulting in an unpredictable and volatile security situation.

“There is a constant terrorist threat throughout the Arabian Peninsula. Reports of planned terrorist attacks occasionally emerge. Terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks in Qatar.”

US State Department advice: “In light of current events in the region, we recommend that you review conditions at your destination prior to travelling. You may also wish to confirm with your airline that your flight has not been cancelled or rescheduled.”

Flights: Qatar Airways flight QR24 from Manchester to Doha was routed southeast to Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula and then due east to the Qatari capital. The flight time was seven hours, about 40 minutes longer than normal.

Oman

Government of Canada advice: “Exercise a high degree of caution in Oman due to the potential for violent demonstrations and the threat of terrorism.”

US State Department advice: “Exercise increased caution due to terrorism and armed conflict. Do not travel to the Yemen border area due to terrorism and armed conflict.”

Flights: At the start of this week, Oman Air flight WY102 from London Heathrow to Muscat took a fast track across Turkey and Iran, completing the journey in just over six hours. But now it is a much slower trip: flying west of Cairo, over Hurghada and the Red Sea and then following the now-familiar eastbound path over central Saudi Arabia to the Omani capital.

UAE

Government of Canada advice: “Terrorist groups have indicated their intention to target the United Arab Emirates. Enhanced security measures are in place, and Emirati authorities may reinforce them on short notice.”

US State Department advice: “Exercise increased caution in the United Arab Emirates due to the threat of missile or drone attacks and terrorism.”

Flights: Emirates flight EK28 from Glasgow to Dubai would, if taking the straightest course, pass over the southern tip of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula. With that region off-limits, the usual routing is over London or Amsterdam, Germany, Austria, the Balkans, northern Turkey and western Iran, taking around six hours 40 minutes. But the flight arriving on 4 October flew southeast to Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, then turned east just south of Eilat in Israel and Aqaba in Jordan; it tracked across a portion of southern Jordan and then over northern Saudi Arabia, taking half-an-hour longer.