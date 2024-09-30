Cruise passengers promised Pacific islands will visit the Port of Brisbane instead

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Sometimes, some of the best adventures can happen on your doorstep. But that’s not the case for passengers booked to board Choose Your Cruise’s upcoming eight-night Flashback cruise , sailing from Sydney 30 October 2024, on Carnival Luminosa.

Passengers David and Terry, and their wives Sandra and Laree, reportedly paid approximately $4,000 (£2,067) per couple – not including flights from Brisbane to Sydney – for the island-hopping Pacific cruise, which includes on-board entertainment and performances from the likes of Marcia Hines and Human Nature. The cruise promised to call at three ports in New Caledonia, including Noumea and Lifou.

However, as the couples discovered only once they’d booked, the cruise is no longer set to call at New Caledonia as promised, but instead will be taking David, Terry and other passengers 1,500km away from where they had originally expected to go.

“I booked a cruise to go to three South Sea Islands … and we’re not going to any South Sea Islands … we’re not getting to see any white sandy beaches, nothing that they advertised,” David told Australian TV programme, A Current Affair.

“We’re flying to Sydney to go up the coast of Queensland, back to Brisbane and then back to Sydney. No-one would book a trip from Brisbane to do that,” added Terry.

open image in gallery Passengers David and Terry with their wives Sandra and Laree ( A Current Affair )

According to A Current Affair, Choose Your Cruise informed customers via email that the itinerary had changed due to “current conflicts and civil unrest in New Caledonia,” with the route changing from New Caledonia islands to Brisbane Port. The cruise is now also set to sail around – but not stop at – Willis Island, off the coast of Cairns, so passengers can experience on-board duty-free.

Also set to board the eight-night Flashback cruise is Kylie – who lives on the Gold Coast – along with her mother and her daughter, who were looking forward to a three-generation girls’ family holiday. But one week after booking – and after having paid close to $6,000 (£3,100)– Kylie received notice of an itinerary change, informing her the eight-night cruise would now only have one stop, which would be the Port of Brisbane.

A representative from Choose Your Cruise told A Current Affair in a statement: “Due to the limited availability of ports in the South Pacific, and because we have a jam-packed entertainment schedule featuring 40 music acts – some requiring access to an airport – Brisbane was the only viable port option for this voyage, to ensure the integrity of the entertainment program.”

According to the show, Choose Your Cruise would not be issuing refunds or credits.

The Independent has contacted Choose Your Cruise for comment.