TfL urges commuters to ‘avoid’ entire line due to severe delays
There are severe delays on the Northern line due to a signal failure at Stockwell
London commuters have been told to “avoid the Northern line” as signal failures cause travel chaos in the capital for the third day.
Travellers using the Northern line today have experienced delays, overcrowding and cancellations.
Transport for London (TfL) says severe delays on the entire line will remain while engineers fix a “signal failure at Stockwell.”
It said: “Please avoid the Northern line where possible. You will find it quicker to use alternative routes if you can.”
The busy Underground line connects north and south London with routes through central London via Charing Cross and Bank.
London buses, Southeastern, Thameslink, trams and South Western Railway are all accepting valid tickets for any reasonable alternative route.
The service was also suspended yesterday (21 October) between Stockwell and Morden this morning while a signal failure was fixed at Tooting Broadway.
One disgruntled traveller wrote on X: “The Northern line tried to ruin my whole day. How can you have a signal failure for 10 hours.”
“The Northern Line has now been basically out of service since 6pm on Sunday. I’m not sure this is on,” said another.
Elsewhere, TfL is reporting minor delays on the District line between Wimbledon and Earl's Court eastbound, and on the Docklands Light Railway between Bank and Lewisham.
In September, commuters faced travel misery as Tube strikes halted transport across London.
From Sunday 7 September, different groups of RMT members walked out across the Tube network, with every Underground line hit during the period.
