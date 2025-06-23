A first look at new features on MSC World Asia ahead of 2026 launch
A third World-class ship is coming to the MSC Cruises’ fleet in 2026 and here’s everything we know so far
The largest dry slide at sea and a speciality pan-Asian market are among the key features to be included on MSC Cruises’ newest ship.
MSC World Asia is set to launch in December 2026 with cruises in the Mediterranean.
It is the third in the World-class series and joinsWorld America.
The 6,782-capacity ship will feature design elements that reflect Asian culture, art, and beautiful landscapes.
Similar to her sister ships, she will also feature seven on-board districts, each with its own atmosphere, facilities and experiences.
Cabin types include luxury suites, balconies, connecting family cabins, suites and rooms in its luxury Yacht Club area.
There will be some new features as well. Here is what passengers can expect from MSC World Asia.
Tree of Life @The Spiral Dry Slide
Both World America and World Europa have dry slides, and World Asia is getting one too.
Set to be the longest dry slide at sea at 81.3 metres, MSC Cruises said the Tree of Life @The Spiral Dry Slide will transport guests between 12 decks in seconds.
The new design will be inspired by the trees in Singapore’s famous Gardens by the Bay. Pan-Asian speciality restaurant
MSC World Asia will have its own unique dining venue with a pan-Asian speciality restaurant that has a dedicated bar and an outdoor terrace.
It will focus on southeast Asian cuisine, including flavours from Singapore, Thailand, Laos, South China, Vietnam and Indonesia.
New restaurants to try
Returning favourite venues
Popular features from other World-class ships are also being brought on board.
These include more than 40 bars, lounges and restaurants such as the Butcher’s Cut steakhouse and MSC Cruises’ classic British pub with a full-scale microbrewery.
The Harbour outdoor park, first launched on MSC World America, will also be on the ship alongside the Cliffhanger swing ride that propels guests back and forth 50m above the ocean.
The destinations MSC World Asia will sail
MSC World Asia will sail seven-night itineraries to Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Civitavecchia for Rome, Messina and Valletta in winter 2026 and similar in summer 2027 with additional sailings to Genoa and Naples.
There are currently no plans for it to sail in Asia, but it is understood that the name reflects the brand’s international focus and design inspiration.
