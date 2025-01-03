Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A new ranking has revealed last year’s most on-time airline and airport.

Mexican airline Aeromexico had the world's best record for on-time arrivals in 2024, according to an annual ranking released on Thursday (2 January).

Aviation-data provider Cirium said in a report that nearly 87 per cent of Aeromexico flights arrived within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival, a widely used measure of on-time performance among airlines.

Saudia, the flagship carrier of Saudi Arabia, ranked second worldwide, with an on-time performance rate of just over 86 per cent, according to Cirium.

Regional winners around the globe, according to Cirium, were Japan Airlines, low-cost Spanish carrier Iberia Express, Panama’s Copa Airlines, and South African low-cost carrier FlySafair.

Delta Air Lines scored the highest among US carriers despite a computer outage that caused thousands of flight cancellations in July.

open image in gallery An AeroMexico plane on the tarmac of the Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City ( The Associated Press )

Cirium has rated airlines for timeliness for 16 years. Its CEO, Jeremy Bowen, said 2024 was a difficult year for airlines due to severe weather patterns and the summer technology outage. The winning airlines therefore deserved credit for getting most passengers to their destinations on time, Bowen said.

Atlanta-based Delta achieved an on-time rate of more than 83 per cent, good enough to rank third worldwide. The next-best US carriers were United Airlines, at nearly 81 per cent, and Alaska Airlines, at just over 79 per cent, Cirium said.

Canada’s WestJet, Air Canada and Denver-based budget airline Frontier finished at the bottom of the pack among US and Canadian carriers, with on-time ratings below 72 per cent.

Cirium said the best airport for on-time departures in 2024 was King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Nearly 87 per cent of flights from there took off within 15 minutes of their scheduled time, Cirium said.

Jorge Chavez International Airport in Lima, Peru, and Mexico City's Benito Juárez International Airport had the next-best departure records at over 84 per cent. Delta took the top spot among US airlines despite disruptions in July from an outage that followed a faulty upgrade that cybersecurity provider CrowdStrike sent to Microsoft computers around the world.

Delta sued CrowdStrike, claiming the outage cost the airline $500 million (£410 million). CrowdStrike has defended itself partly by arguing that other airlines recovered much more quickly from the outage.