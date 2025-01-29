Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British tourists will have to pay more to enter the Louvre in Paris amid a new crackdown at the museum that will also see the Mona Lisa now displayed in its own special room.

Emmanuel Macron announced at the museum on Tuesday that he is seeking measures to renovate the Louvre, which has been subject to overcrowding, water leaks and other damage.

As part of the works, the Louvre will move the Mona Lisa to a newly created exhibition space, as well as build a new entrance near the River Seine to try to ease the swarming visitors that crowd into the museum.

The famous museum and its artworks are visited by nearly nine million visitors every year, but was not initially designed to withstand the high volume of people pouring in.

The renovations are to be completed by 2031, Mr Macron said at a speech at the Louvre, in the room where the Leonardo DaVinci masterpiece is displayed.

While the president did not disclose how much the project will cost, he said the plans for a “redesigned, restored, enlarged Louvre” will become “the epicentre of the history of art for our country and beyond”.

He added that the new entrance would “rebalance the way of visiting” the museum and “reopen it, give it back to Parisians in terms of access”.

“I believe that what we are thinking about, what we want, is to allow many other Cézannes to learn to read here, to find for some the truth in painting, for others, a passion for France, Europe,” he said.

Mr Macron went on to say that he also had plans for creating different pricing for EU and non-EU visitors to the museum.

He told culture minister Rachina Dati to “prepare a higher, differentiated pricing for foreign visitors from non-EU countries” from 2026, The Guardian reported.

