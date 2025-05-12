Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As train fares soar in the UK, travellers are looking to save money with alternative transport methods and rail workarounds, such as the “Didcot dodge” to avoid paying full price for travel.

One social media user has taken it a step further, flying from Manchester to London via Iceland to swerve a £130 train fare between the UK cities.

TikToker Muscab (@muscab_salad) shared a video of his travels with the caption: “Can Iceland be a day trip, that’s cheaper than a train from Manchester to London?”

Muscab booked a £21 flight from Manchester to Keflavik, Iceland, followed by a flight from Iceland to London Stansted for just £36.

He said that the £57 journey connecting London and Manchester saved £94 when compared to the price of the train fare.

The “easy” 24-hour day trip to Iceland included a hot chocolate in Reykjavik, sightseeing and trying the national dish, hákarl (fermented shark meat), before heading back to the airport.

Muscab said: “London to Manchester is like a two-and-a-half-hour train, if I’m flying from London to Iceland, it's only three hours, there’s no difference in my opinion.”

According to the TikToker, flying “sometimes is just as easy as going on a train”.

He added: “Overall, I think Iceland is an easy day trip because I’ve seen a lot today.

“I definitely recommend day trips in other countries, do it more.”

The video has been viewed 514,000 times since it was posted last Wednesday, but not all social media users were convinced by the TikToker's creative route home.

One wrote: “With all the fuss, I could have just taken a coach to Victoria station for £25 and called it a day!”

“Coach is a tenner, probably quicker than multiple flights and no need to go through security multiple times,” commented another.

Several were shocked by the “outrageous” train prices.

A TikTok user said: “The fact that flying to Iceland then to London is cheaper than a direct train is outrageous, I wish people protested against this train prices are ridiculous in the UK, we’re getting scammed.”

