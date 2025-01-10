LA fires: Is it safe to travel to California and is LAX closed?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A wind-driven wildfire has spread across California, leading authorities to order the evacuation of at least 180,000 people as the rapidly growing blaze burned across nearly 30,000 acres.

At least 10 people have been killed amid the devastating wildfires that left more than 4,000 structures burned down including in the Pacific Palisades, known for being the home of several A-listers. Hundreds of thousands have also experienced power outages across the region over the past few days.

Several fires across Los Angeles County have erupted, including the Pacific Palisades fire, which is now the most destructive LA has seen, burning more than 19,978 acres, while the Eaton Fire has scorched some 13,690 acres.

Pacific Palisades is a residential community and attracts very few tourists, however, the area it sits in, Los Angeles County, is popular with visitors who are heading to the sandy shores of Venice Beach, exploring Hollywood as well as touring studios and museums among many other attractions.

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) sits relatively close to the Palisades fires, but so far minimal travel disruption has occurred.

Meanwhile, several roads including parts of the Pacific Coast Highway have been closed as of early Wednesday morning.

Has the fire impacted flights at LAX?

LAX is around 19 miles south of Pacific Palisades, but the majority of arrivals and departures have continued as normal amid the wildfires.

As of Friday morning, the majority of flights scheduled to arrive have done so on time over the past few days, with the exception of a couple of flights that had been delayed and a handful of cancellations, data from FlightRadar24 shows.

On Thursday, there were very few cancelled departures, however the majority of flights were running on time until the evening, when delays started to occur but for the majority, no more than an hour.

Passengers should check with their airline to confirm their flight details ahead of travelling.

Has the fire impacted other travel?

The LAFD said as of 7pm local time on Thursday that the Pacific Coast Highway is closed from McClure Tunnel in Santa Monica to Topanga Canyon with LAPD managing traffic for evacuations.

Caltrans, California’s Department of Transportation, has announced several road closures due to the wildfires throughout region.

“As of 12am, highways are being fully closed at various locations due to fires or wind-related incidents. Limit your non-essential travel and stay away from the areas!” Caltrans wrote in its update.

Lane closures as of Friday morning:

Southbound on Pacific Coast Highway from Malibu Canyon Road to Interstate 10

Northbound on Pacific Coast Highway from McClure Tunnel.

Westbound I-10 traffic closed at Lincoln Boulevard.

Westbound I-10 4th and 5th Street on-ramps closed.

State Route 27 (Topanga Canyon Boulevard) fully closed between Pacific Coast Highway and Mulholland Drive.

Eastbound State Route 2 (Angeles Crest Highway) at the entrance of Angeles National Forest to Upper Big Tujunga Road.

Westbound and eastbound I-210 Arroyo Boulevard off-ramp closed.

In Azusa, State Route 39 (San Gabriel Canyon Road) is closed north of the city as a preventative measure. Only residents allowed to enter.

Authorities have warned that due to power outages, some traffic lights may be malfunctioning.

“When traffic signals are dark or blinking red, treat them as a stop sign. Due to heavy winds and power outages, some highway and on and off ramp locations may have signals that are temporarily out. Slow down if power is out in your area,” Caltrans said.

“Be prepared to take alternative routes to avoid road closures and come to a complete stop when lights are flashing red or malfunctioning during the Palisades Fire,” the City of Malibu added.

Governor Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday that Caltrans will be replenishing batteries that are servicing 40 traffic signals affected by power outages.

What attractions have closed?

After two days of closure, Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk announced that they will be re-opening today (10 January) and will resume regular operating hours.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to those impacted by the recent and ongoing fires, as well as our deepest appreciation to the first responders for their valiant and ongoing efforts during this difficult time,” the park said in an update to guests.

The Getty Center will be closed until at least Sunday 12 January and The Getty Villa will be closed through to Monday 13 January. Fire reached the grounds of The Getty Villa Museum, located in the Palisades, on Tuesday and burned some vegetation, but officials have said that the structure and its collections were safe.

The Angeles National Forest has been temporarily closed for “public safety and the protection of natural resources” until Wednesday 15 January.

Government travel advice

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has updated its travel advice for the USA, warning travellers of the fast-spreading wildfires that are currently active within Los Angeles County.

The FCDO wrote: “You should monitor local media and follow the advice of the local authorities. More detailed information can be found on CAL FIRE.

“If you are in need of consular assistance, you should call +1 310 789 0031 or visit Emergency help. In the UK, call +44 (0) 20 7008 5000.”

Where are the fires?

The wildfires that have engulfed thousands of structures have spread around the affluent Pacific Palisades area in Los Angeles County.

The fire has spread in 48 hours across nearly 30 acres, fanned by a windstorm known as the Santa Ana winds.

A new blaze erupted in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday night, prompting further evacuation orders.

The Palisades Fire has spread across 19,978 acres at a six per cent containment; the Altadena and Pasadena-based Eaton Fire at 13,690 acres with zero per cent containment and the Hurst fire at 771 acres at a 37 per cent containment.

Another conflagration, the Kenneth Fire, broke out north of the Palisades fire on Thursday and threatening homes near Calabasas and Hidden Hills.

The Kenneth Fire began around 3.30pm and has now burned 960 acres near the Los Angeles-Ventura County line, according to Cal Fire, and is currently at a zero per cent containment.

The Lidia Fire near Ravenna that spread almost 400 acres is at a 75 per cent containment.

More than 7,500 local, state and federal firefighters have been deployed in an attempt to control the blaze.

Can I cancel my holiday or flight and get a refund?

As the Foreign Office has not warned against non-essential travel to the USA, there will be no special circumstances in place to be able to cancel a trip for a full refund.

The conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone.

There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to claim travel insurance due to safety concerns unless the Foreign Office advice changes.

In terms of travel insurance, some policies include natural disaster cover for an event that prevents you from reaching your holiday destination. Check your insurance policies and speak to your insurer to see where you stand.

As for flights, Simon Calder, travel correspondent at The Independent, says: “Whatever the cause of a cancellation, and regardless of the amount of notice that is given, you can insist upon replacement transport: the airline must get you to your destination as soon as possible if that is what you want.”

“The UK Civil Aviation Authority says that means if a flight is available on the original day of travel, the passenger must be booked on it – even if it is on a rival carrier.”

However, cash compensation may not be available, as the airlines may claim the wildfires come under ‘extraordinary circumstances’, which means that the cancellation was not the airline’s fault.

The rules are similar in the US: Regardless of the reason, if an airline cancels a flight it is required to provide a refund, including those with non-refundable tickets, or if the passenger chooses not to accept the alternative offered, such as rebooking on another flight.

A passenger who chooses not to travel after an airline makes a significant schedule change or significantly delays a flight is also entitled to a refund.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast