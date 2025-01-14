Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Authorities in Los Angeles have braced for the return of high winds this week, the sort of winds that caused wildfires to spread across California, which has now burned across around 60 square miles of the region.

Between Monday and Wednesday this week, winds will be milder than last week in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, but will reach up to 70 mph in the mountains and up to 60mph in the coasts and valleys, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS has warned of a “particularly dangerous situation” in the days ahead.

Large numbers of people have been put under evacuation orders since the fires started, and at least 25 people have been killed amid the devastating blaze.

Power outages have been experienced by many over the past week, while thousands of others have seen their homes or businesses burn down, including in the Pacific Palisades, known for being the home of several A-listers.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has described the Los Angeles wildfires as the worst disaster in US history, while Los Angeles fire personnel continue to try and fend off the blaze, deploying more water trucks to help.

Pacific Palisades is a residential community and attracts very few tourists, however, the area it sits in, Los Angeles County, is popular with visitors who are heading to the sandy shores of Venice Beach, exploring Hollywood as well as touring studios and museums among many other attractions.

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) sits relatively close to the Palisades fires, but so far minimal travel disruption has occurred.

Several airlines have offered temporary fee waivers to travellers who had upcoming travel plans to the area, while local train transportation is offering free or discounted fares while the conditions continue.

Meanwhile, several roads including parts of the Pacific Coast Highway have been closed as of early Wednesday morning.

Has the fire impacted flights at LAX?

LAX is roughly around 18-19 miles south of Pacific Palisades, but the majority of arrivals and departures have continued as normal amid the wildfires.

As of Tuesday morning, the majority of flights scheduled to arrive have done so on time over the past few days, with the exception of a couple of flights that had been delayed and a handful of cancellations, data from FlightRadar24 shows.

On Monday, there were very few cancelled departures, yet many flights were running ever so slightly delayed, especially moving into the late evening.

“LAX is open and operating normally. Passengers should check their flight status directly with their airline,” the airport has said on its website.

Has the fire impacted other travel?

Large roads such as the Pacific Coast Highway have been out of action in various places for several days since the wildfires started.

Caltrans, California’s Department of Transportation, has announced several road closures due to the wildfires throughout the region.

Closures as of 8.30pm Monday evening local time:

Interstate 405 (I-405) access to Sepulveda Boulevard is closed.

I-405 southbound Skirball Center Drive off-ramp closed.

The Pacific Coast Highway (State Route 1) is closed southbound at Sweetwater Canyon Drive and northbound at McClure Tunnel.

I-10 closed westbound at Lincoln Boulevard and the westbound 4th and 5th Street on-ramps closed.

Topanga Canyon Boulevard (State Route 27) is fully closed between Pacific Coast Highway and Mulholland Drive.

I-210 eastbound and westbound Arroyo Boulevard off-ramps closed.

San Gabriel Canyon Road (State Route 39) is closed as a preventative measure north of Azusa, only residents are allowed to enter.

Authorities have warned that due to power outages, some traffic lights may be malfunctioning.

“When traffic signals are dark or blinking red, treat them as a stop sign. Due to heavy winds and power outages, some highway and on and off-ramp locations may have signals that are temporarily out. Slow down if power is out in your area,” Caltrans said.

“Be prepared to take alternative routes to avoid road closures and come to a complete stop when lights are flashing red or malfunctioning during the Palisades Fire,” the City of Malibu added.

Various closures, suspensions and cancellations continue on the Metro Los Angeles, however, the LA County Supervisor has authorised free fares systemwide on the metro for as long as the conditions last.

Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner is offering $10 fares for travel anywhere between San Diego and San Luis Obispo until 24 January.

What attractions have re-opened and what remains closed?

After two days of closure, Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk announced that they would re-open on 10 January and would resume regular operating hours.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to those impacted by the recent and ongoing fires, as well as our deepest appreciation to the first responders for their valiant and ongoing efforts during this difficult time,” the park said in an update to guests.

The Getty Center and The Getty Villa had a preliminary date to reopen early this week, but in an update, it said that the Center will be closed through 20 January, and the Villa will be closed until further notice.

Fire reached the grounds of The Getty Villa Museum, located in the Palisades, on Tuesday and burned some vegetation, but officials have said that the structure and its collections have remained safe.

The Griffith Observatory and Griffith Park will be closed through Wednesday, 15 January. The Norton Simon Museum will remain closed until Thursday, 16 January.

The USC Pacific Asia Museum remains closed, the Hammer Museum will reopen on 18 January and The Huntington is aiming to reopen on 15 January.

The Angeles National Forest has been temporarily closed for “public safety and the protection of natural resources” until Wednesday 15 January.

Runyon Canyon, a popular hiking trail, will be closed through Wednesday, 15 January, LA Parks says.

The Will Rogers State Historic Park and the Topanga State Park remain closed until further notice.

Government travel advice

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has updated its travel advice for the USA, warning travellers of the fast-spreading wildfires that are currently active within Los Angeles County.

The FCDO wrote: “Monitor local media and follow the advice of the local authorities. More detailed information can be found on CAL FIRE.

“If you are in need of consular assistance, you should call +1 310 789 0031 or visit Emergency help. In the UK, call +44 (0) 20 7008 5000.”

Where are the fires?

The wildfires that have engulfed thousands of structures have spread around the affluent Pacific Palisades area in Los Angeles County.

The fires have spread across tens of thousands of acres, fanned by a windstorm known as the Santa Ana winds since it broke out.

The Palisades Fire has spread across over 23,700 acres at a 14 per cent containment; the Altadena and Pasadena-based Eaton Fire at over 14,000 acres with 33 per cent containment and the Hurst fire at 799 acres at 97 per cent containment.

The National Weather Service warned of a “particularly dangerous situation” on Sunday evening and, although peak winds will be weaker than last week, they will be “strong enough to potentially cause explosive fire growth”.

The weather agency anticipates gusts of up to 70mph in mountainous regions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Thousands of homes and businesses have still been left without power as the fire continues to blaze across the Los Angeles region.

Can I cancel my holiday or flight and get a refund?

Flights

Several airlines that serve the Los Angeles area have waived fees for flight changes for those who had upcoming travel plans to the area.

Subject to different dates, terms and conditions and airports, American Airlines, Southwest, JetBlue and United are among the carriers that are offering various forms of fee waivers to those planning to travel to Los Angeles.

As for cancelled flights, Simon Calder, travel correspondent at The Independent, says: “Whatever the cause of a cancellation, and regardless of the amount of notice that is given, you can insist upon replacement transport: the airline must get you to your destination as soon as possible if that is what you want.”

“The UK Civil Aviation Authority says that means if a flight is available on the original day of travel, the passenger must be booked on it – even if it is on a rival carrier.”

However, cash compensation may not be available, as the airlines may claim the wildfires come under ‘extraordinary circumstances’, which means that the cancellation was not the airline’s fault.

The rules are similar in the US: If your flight is cancelled, most airlines will rebook you on their first flight to your destination on which space is available, at no additional charge.

Regardless of the reason, if an airline cancels a flight it is required to provide a refund if the passenger chooses not to travel, including those with non-refundable tickets, or if the passenger chooses not to accept the alternative offered, such as rebooking on another flight.

Holidays

As the Foreign Office has not warned against non-essential travel to the USA, there will be no special circumstances in place to be able to cancel a trip for a full refund.

The conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone.

There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to claim travel insurance due to safety concerns unless the Foreign Office advice changes.

In terms of travel insurance, some policies include natural disaster cover for an event that prevents you from reaching your holiday destination. Check your insurance policies and speak to your insurer to see where you stand.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast