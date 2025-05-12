Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

London Underground live: Commuters face rush-hour chaos after several lines suspended in power cut

Services are suspended on the Northern, Bakerloo, Jubilee and Waterloo & City lines

Simon Calder
Travel Correspondent
,Jabed Ahmed
Monday 12 May 2025 11:36 EDT
Comments
Several London Underground lines suspended after power cut

Tens of thousands of commuters face travel chaos as a power failure has shut down much of Transport for London's network.

An update on Transport for London’s website informs travellers that the key east-west Elizabeth line is suspended between Paddington station and Abbey Wood in the southeast of London, with “severe delays” elsewhere on the line.

The Northern line has no service on the “Charing Cross branch” connecting London Euston via Leicester Square and Waterloo with Kennington, nor south of Stockwell.

The Bakerloo line, linking Elephant & Castle with northwest London, is completely suspended.

There is no Jubilee line service between London Bridge and Finchley Road, and severe delays on the rest of the line.

The Waterloo and City line has also been suspended.

Watch | Tube power cut: Travellers face disruption on the Elizabeth line at Paddington

Tube power cut: Travellers face disruption on the Elizabeth line at Paddington
Jabed Ahmed12 May 2025 16:39

Stansted airport and Cambridge trains from London Liverpool Street suspended

Links between London Liverpool Street Station, the busiest in the UK, and Stansted Airport are currently suspended.

National Rail says: "A line-side fire between Clapton and Tottenham Hale means that all lines are blocked. Trains running to/from London Liverpool Street, and between Stratford and Tottenham Hale may be cancelled, severely delayed by up to 60 minutes, revised or diverted via Seven Sisters."

Simon Calder12 May 2025 16:36

Elizabeth line disruption frustrates travellers

Passengers are being turned away from Elizabeth line services after a power cut at around 2.30pm in south-west London.

Alison Hendry, 33, and Joseph Richardson, 37, came on the Heathrow Express to Paddington after flying from Glasgow earlier on Monday.

Ms Hendry said: “It’s a bit annoying they only told us when we got here. We walked all the way across the station, we have to go all the way back.”

The pair carried suitcases from their travels and hope to reach Walthamstow in time for a comedy show on Monday evening.

Mr Richardson said: “It doesn’t even bother me. But if I was in a rush, it would.”

(Ruby Cline/PA Wire)
Jabed Ahmed12 May 2025 16:16

Heathrow access jeopardised on Elizabeth line, Heathrow Express and Piccadilly line

Airport passengers and staff are experiencing problems getting to and from London Heathrow.

Thousands of Heathrow passengers and staff use the Piccadilly line of the London Underground to get to and from the UK’s busiest airport.

With the Elizabeth line severely disrupted, and cancellations on the Heathrow Express, extra pressure is expected on the Tube.

TfL says there are “minor delays between Acton Town and Heathrow Terminals and Uxbridge due to a power failure”. But the status checker says “We are unable to show live updates at the moment”.

Simon Calder12 May 2025 16:07

Key parts of the Underground and Overground networks are in disarray

The Jubilee line, which links Canary Wharf and the South Bank with the West End, is suspended on its busiest stretch between London Bridge and Finchley Road.

The Bakerloo line, linking Elephant & Castle with northwest London, is completely suspended, as is the Waterloo & City line.

On the London Overground, the Suffragette line from Gospel Oak to Barking is out of action – as is the Weaver route from London Liverpool Street via Walthamstow to Chingford.

The Northern line earlier had no service on the “Charing Cross branch” connecting London Euston via Leicester Square and Waterloo with Kennington, nor south of Stockwell. TfL now says the line is operating with “minor delays”.

Simon Calder, Travel Correspondent12 May 2025 15:59

Full report | Several London Underground lines suspended after power cut

Our Travel Correspondent Simon Calder reports:

Several London Underground lines suspended after power cut

Key lines across the UK capital have been shut down and others are experiencing ‘severe delays’
Jabed Ahmed12 May 2025 15:58

Some central London stations completely closed

Several London Underground stations have completely closed, according to TfL.

This includes: Covent Garden, South Kensington, Embankment, Putney Bridge, Tottenham Court Road, Holborn and Marble Arch.

Jabed Ahmed12 May 2025 15:56

Power cut shuts Bakerloo line at Paddington Station as TfL officials redirect passengers

Transport for London (TfL) officials were seen directing passengers with suitcases away from Elizabeth line services at Paddington station, recommending buses across central London, after the London Underground was hit by a power failure.

The Bakerloo line entrance has been completely shut at Paddington.

TfL staff said they do not know when the entrance will reopen.

They said: “It was a power outage. The lights just went off, we don’t know anything else.

“It’s been about an hour-and-a-half now. We can’t say when it will be fixed.”

Jabed Ahmed12 May 2025 15:50

Five lines affected by power outage

The Elizabeth, Bakerloo, Northern, Jubilee and Waterloo & City lines have all been affected by the power outage, according to TfL’s website.

(Transport for London)
Jabed Ahmed12 May 2025 15:48

Commuters facing chaos as power outage shuts down major tube lines

Millions of commuters face travel chaos as a power failure has shut down much of Transport for London's network.

An update on Transport for London’s website informs travellers that the key east-west Elizabeth line is suspended between Paddington station and Abbey Wood in the southeast of London, with “severe delays” elsewhere on the line.

The Northern line has no service on the “Charing Cross branch” connecting London Euston via Leicester Square and Waterloo with Kennington, nor south of Stockwell.

The Bakerloo line, linking Elephant & Castle with northwest London, is completely suspended.

There is no Jubilee line service between London Bridge and Finchley Road, and severe delays on the rest of the line.

The Waterloo and City line has also been suspended.

Jabed Ahmed12 May 2025 15:42

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in