The prime minister has urged Britons in Lebanon to “leave immediately” as Israel intensifies its bombing campaign against Hezbollah. Sir Keir added that he believes the conflict between Israel and Lebanon is on the “brink point”.

It comes as 700 British troops are being sent to Cyprus to prepare for a possible evacuation of up to 10,000 Britons from Lebanon.

The Foreign Office says: “FCDO continues to advise against all travel to Lebanon. If you are currently in Lebanon, we encourage you to leave, while commercial options remain available.

“Tensions are high and events could escalate with little warning, which could affect or limit exit routes out of Lebanon. In the event of deterioration in the political or security situation, commercial routes out of Lebanon could be severely disrupted or cancelled at short notice, and roads across the country could be closed. “Your travel insurance could be invalidated if you travel against advice from the Foreign Office.

“Consular support is also severely limited where FCDO advises against travel.”

But how is it possible to leave? These are the key questions and answers.

Is Beirut airport still open?

Yes. Rafic Hariri International Airport is operating – but far from normally. MEA, the Lebanese national carrier, is running a full programme of flights, including the usual Wednesday morning departure to London Heathrow.

But many other airlines have temporarily cancelled flights on safety grounds. They include:

Air Arabia

Air France

Cyprus Airways

Egyptair

Emirates

Ethiopian Airlines

Etihad

Flydubai

Lufthansa (and its sister airlines)

Pegasus

Royal Jordanian

Turkish Airlines

Of these, the most significant for British citizens is Turkish Airlines: normally it operates three wide-bodied flights every day to Istanbul, where there are multiple connections across the UK.

MEA is sold out to London for at least the next week; British Airways flights to Beirut are currently suspended.

With capacity more than halved from Beirut, and large numbers of people of all nationalities seeking to leave Lebanon, The Independent has been unable to find any seats available up to and including the weekend.

It is possible that evacuation aircraft may be sent in.

Can people leave by land?

The border with Israel is closed. The border with Syria is open, but the Foreign Office advises “against all travel to Syria due to the ongoing conflict and unpredictable security conditions”. It urges British nationals to “leave the country by any practical means”. But some travellers may decide to risk the journey to Damascus, because the airport in the Syrian capital is running normally – with flights to Kuwait or Sharjah (adjoining Dubai) probably the best bet, due to easier connections to the UK.

Is there a boat from Lebanon to Cyprus?

No – unless you charter a boat. This is not recommended in the current situation.

How do I contact the British Embassy?

The Foreign Office says: “If you’re in Lebanon and you need emergency help from the UK government, contact the British Embassy in Beirut.”

But access to the British Embassy is by appointment only. The Embassy says: “To call us in an emergency or send us an online enquiry use our contact form.”