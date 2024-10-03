Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Amid escalating conflict in the Middle East and military activity in the Red Sea, concerns over the safety of travel to and from countries in the surrounding region of Israel, Gaza and Lebanon have risen.

Although the Foreign Office considers most of Jordan generally safe to travel to – bar the area up to 3km from its northern border with Syria – travel guidance has been updated to reflect ongoing events.

After tensions spilt into the Red Sea last October, cruise itineraries to Aqaba were cancelled in the first blow to holidaymakers visiting the country.

On Tuesday, the Jordanian airspace was temporarily closed after ballistic missiles targeted at Israel were intercepted over Jordan – including over Amman – resulting in flight cancellations and diversions.

Jordan, a popular winter sun destination for tourists, shares its northern border with both Israel and Syria, and travellers with trips booked may be questioning whether to holiday there.

Here’s the latest travel advice for Jordan, plus all the key questions and answers.

What does the Foreign Office say?

As of 2 October, Foreign Office (FCDO) advice for Jordan states: “FCDO advises against all travel to within 3km of the border with Syria.”

Its guidance notes that the situation in Syria is “fragile” and “security threats in the form of instability or terrorist activity could arise with little or no notice”, advising against all travel to Syria.

Travellers are warned to “be particularly cautious” in areas close to the Jordanian borders with Iraq and Israel.

Recent protests in Amman about the Gaza conflict near the Israeli and US embassies and downtown may also “heighten anti-western sentiment”, say the FCDO.

Land crossings with Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories “may be restricted or close at short notice due to the conflict” and tourists are told to “remain vigilant” to terrorism threats at all times.

What is happening in the Red Sea?

Since the military response to Houthi militants’ attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea, travel advice for Jordan could change at short notice, says the Foreign Office.

Aqaba, Jordan’s only seaport, sits on the Gulf of Aqaba at the tip of the Red Sea. Cruise holidays due to dock in Jordan were diverted or cancelled due to the Red Sea crisis and neighbouring conflict in January.

According to cruisetimetables.com, the next expected call at Aqaba by any cruise ship is 16 October 2025. Tui’s German cruise operation is expected to make the call as part of a voyage from Antalya in Turkey to Dubai.

What do the Jordan authorities say?

The Jordan Tourism Board previously said in a statement: “In light of the recent developments in Gaza, we want to emphasise that Jordan continues to be a safe and welcoming destination for tourists from around the world.

“Our commitment to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all visitors remains unwavering. We want to reassure everyone that Jordan’s borders are open to tourists, and we are eager to share our extraordinary experiences with the world.

“We understand that tensions around the world can raise concerns, but we believe in the power of travel to foster understanding and build bridges between nations.

“As always, the Jordan Tourism Board is here to assist and support tourists in making the most of their visit.”

Are Jordan flights continuing?

On 1 October at 8pm local time, the Jordanian airspace was temporarily closed, resulting in flight cancellations and diversions.

The FCDO said: “Following recent developments in Israel, Lebanon, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, the security situation could change suddenly.

“On 1 October ballistic missiles targeted at Israel were intercepted over Jordan, including over Amman. This may result in falling fragments or debris. You should stay indoors and away from windows. If you encounter any projectile debris or fragments you should move away from them immediately and contact local authorities.”

In 2021, Jordan and Israel reached a historic agreement to open up the Jordan-Israel air corridor and allow flights that previously flew around Israel to cross over into each country’s airspace, cutting flight times from the West.

Since the airspace reopened, Queen Alia International Airport, south of Amman remains operational with flights cancelled to the Lebanese capital, Beirut. As with Beirut, the home airline, Royal Jordanian, is operating normally.

Leading leisure airport King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba, Jordan’s southernmost point has very few flights – mainly on Royal Jordanian from Amman.

Most UK airlines have suspended all flights to and from Israel and Jordan “due to the escalating situation in the region”.

The main airlines that fly from the UK to Jordan include British Airways, easyJet, Tui and Wizz Air out of London Heathrow, London Gatwick and London Luton. Since 6 March, Royal Jordanian has also departed London Stansted and Manchester for Amman.

What if I have booked a package holiday to Jordan?

Travellers who have booked package holidays to Jordan’s “no go” zone as advised by the FCDO can cancel without penalty for a full refund, although the main tourist spots – Amman, Petra and Wadi Rum – are a fair distance from here anyway.

Outside of the 3km radius between Jordan’s northern border and Syria, the conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone. There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to claim on travel insurance due to safety concerns unless FCDO advice changes.

