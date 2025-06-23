Is it safe to travel to Jordan amid US strikes on Iran?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Due to ongoing hostilities in the Middle East, concerns over the safety of travel to and from countries surrounding Israel and Iran are heightened, including to popular tourist hotspots in Jordan.

Although the Foreign Office considers most of Jordan generally safe to travel to – bar the area up to 3km from its northern border with Syria – travel guidance has been updated to reflect ongoing events.

The country reopened its airspace following a temporary closure; however, normal flight schedules are struggling to recover, with Jordan’s main airport still experiencing a high number of cancellations.

After Israel launched airstrikes on Iran on 13 June, the two countries have continued to attack one another, while the US got involved over the weekend, after Donald Trump launched strikes on Tehran’s nuclear facilities.

Jordan, a popular winter sun destination for tourists, shares its northern border with both Israel and Syria, and travellers with trips booked may be questioning whether to holiday there.

Here’s the latest travel advice for Jordan, plus all the key questions and answers.

What does the Foreign Office say?

As of 23 June, the UK’s Foreign Office (FCDO) advice for Jordan states: “FCDO advises against all travel to within 3km of the border with Syria.”

It also addresses the ongoing hostilities in the region and between Israel and Iran, which have “the potential to deteriorate further, quickly and without warning, including since US military strikes against Iran on 22 June”.

“Iran-aligned militia groups are also likely to continue to conduct attacks,” it said. “The current situation has disrupted air links and may disrupt road links and border crossings. Demonstrations and protest activity may take place.”

The FCDO encourages travellers to read its advice, monitor local and international media for the latest information, be vigilant and follow the instructions of local authorities, avoiding all but essential travel to military bases. It also advises travellers to check with relevant airlines for the latest updates.

The advice says to take shelter and stay away from windows if you hear air sirens. In the event of injuries or damage, call 911 immediately.

There are three land border crossings from Jordan to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories: the King Hussein/Allenby Bridge, the Northern (Sheikh Hussein/Bet Shean) crossing, and the Southern (Wadi Araba) crossing. They are open most days from 8 or 8.30am. Closures may occur without notice, including over the weekend.

Are flights going to Jordan?

After a recent closure, Jordanian airspace is open, but airports and airspace may close at short notice. Before you travel out of Jordan, the FCDO says contact your airline and follow the advice of the local authorities, and if you are not yet in the country, check with your airline.

Flights in and out of Queen Alia International Airport (AMM), located near Zizya, south of Amman, have seen a large number of cancellations over the weekend, including to and from Ankara, Istanbul, Jeddah, London, Abu Dhabi and Baghdad, to name a few.

The high volume of cancellations is also continuing into Monday.

The main airlines that fly from the UK to Jordan include British Airways, easyJet, Tui and Wizz Air out of London Heathrow, London Gatwick and London Luton. Royal Jordanian also departs from London Stansted and Manchester for Amman.

Are cruises stopping in Jordan?

Aqaba, Jordan’s only seaport, sits on the Gulf of Aqaba at the tip of the Red Sea. Cruise holidays due to dock in Jordan were diverted or cancelled due to the Red Sea crisis and neighbouring conflict in January 2024.

Simon Calder, travel correspondent of The Independent, says that the disappearance of cruises from the Jordanian port of Aqaba has “crushed the tourist industry that depends on frequent arrivals of thousands of holidaymakers keen to visit the marvels of Petra and Wadi Rum”.

So far in 2025, the only calls at Aqaba are occasional visits by Aroya, the Saudi cruise ship based at the Red Sea port of Jeddah.

There is a long gap between 9 June, the last such call, and the arrival of MSC Euribia on 29 October – on a voyage from Southampton via the Suez Canal to Dubai.

MSC Opera will call at Aqaba on 7 November on a voyage from Venice to Durban in South Africa.

The Greek-based cruise line, Celestyal, will make a couple of calls at Aqaba on 7 November and 3 December.

The next major arrivals will be in March 2026, when Tui’s German cruise line starts calling at Aqaba. The Egyptian cities of Port Said and Alexandria are also likely to benefit from the relaunch of Suez Canal voyages.

What if I have booked a package holiday to Jordan?

Outside of the 3km radius between Jordan’s northern border and Syria, the conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone. However, the main tourist spots – Amman, Petra and Wadi Rum – are a fair distance from here anyway. There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to claim on travel insurance due to safety concerns unless FCDO advice changes.

