How Jet2 became the meme of the summer

Twelve months ago, the neon green TikTok phenomenon of “Brat summer” 2024 seemed largely unbeatable as a soundtrack to summer.

Yet, as is often the case with social media, towards the tail end of 2024, a familiar airline advert surprisingly emerged to be meme-ified by millions online.

Armed with a peppy narration and well-known backing track, a Jet2holidays offer – saving £50 per person – became the punchline of misadventures in summer 2025.

Although Jess Glynne’s Hold My Hand single has been a staple across Jet2 advertising since its release in 2015, this summer marked some of the track's most memorable moments.

Tongue-in-cheek TikToks in less-than-ideal travel scenarios, including tiny hotel room windows, interactions with wayward elephants and tumbles off of tubes being pulled behind boats, have amassed millions of likes on the social media platform.

One of the first to appear in November 2024 – a camel chasing a man through the desert – using the audio has been liked more than 3.8 million times.

According to TikTok data, the advert sound bite now has over 80 billion views, with the viral clip used more than nine million times across the platform.

By now, you’re probably familiar with voice actress Zoe Lister’s Jet2holidays narration: “Nothing beats a Jet2holiday, and right now you can save £50 per person, that’s £200 off for a family of four.”

Jess and Zoe came face-to-face on CapitalFM for a live performance of the viral sound in July.

Zoe, a former Hollyoaks actress and writer, is reportedly returning to the soap following her Jet2 found fame, said The Sun.

The Jet2holidays phenomenon also saw celebrities put their own spin on the trend. Jeff Goldblum introduced “Jeff2holidays”, Drake donned a Jet2 high vis and Mariah Carey boarded a private jet bound for Brighton Pride to the tune of the summer.

Creative clips using the sound spiked during the peak travel season in June, July and August, said Jet2.

Now, “Nothing Beats” merchandise is also expanding on the trending audio. A partnership between Jet2 and Skinnydip featured limited edition baby tees, caps and phone cases, while the travel brand launched a red “Hype Shirt” for London Fashion Week in September.

A spokesperson for Jet2holidays told The Independent: “Our ‘Nothing beats a Jet2holiday’ branding has become something of a viral phenomenon this summer and we are pleased to see how many people have used it in good humour.

“This has put a smile on many people’s faces, just like our holidays do.”

