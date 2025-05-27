Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Italy court overturns ban on remote check-ins for AirBnBs despite overtourism row

Italian cities such as Florence and Rome had stepped up efforts to remove self check-in key boxes

Alvise Armellini
Tuesday 27 May 2025 13:04 EDT
Comments
The ban was intended to address security concerns associated with check-ins for Italian short-term rental properties
The ban was intended to address security concerns associated with check-ins for Italian short-term rental properties (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Italian judges have overturned a government ban on remote check-ins for short-term rentals, a move that had led to the removal of key boxes from city centres.

The ban was intended to address security concerns associated with check-ins for properties that do not involve face-to-face interaction, such as those posted on AirBnb. However, it was criticised by property owners and holidaymakers who rely on self check-in key boxes for convenience.

The ban, implemented by the interior ministry in November, had been welcomed by campaigners against overtourism, who viewed the key boxes as eyesores cluttering street entrances.

Campaigners against overtourism had welcomed the ban on remote self check-ins
Campaigners against overtourism had welcomed the ban on remote self check-ins (Getty Images)

But in a ruling published on Tuesday, the Lazio administrative court annulled the directive, saying, among other things, that it placed excessive burdens on landlords.

Following the ban, cities such as Florence and Rome had stepped up efforts to remove self check-in key boxes from public spaces.

Marco Celani, head of short-term rentals association AIGAB, welcomed the court's ruling on Tuesday and said his lobby was in talks with the government for the "full recognition" of remote check-in technologies.

The interior ministry said through a spokesperson it would wait for the court to publish the reasons for its ruling before deciding whether to appeal to a higher administrative court.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in