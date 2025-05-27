Italy court overturns ban on remote check-ins for AirBnBs despite overtourism row
Italian cities such as Florence and Rome had stepped up efforts to remove self check-in key boxes
Italian judges have overturned a government ban on remote check-ins for short-term rentals, a move that had led to the removal of key boxes from city centres.
The ban was intended to address security concerns associated with check-ins for properties that do not involve face-to-face interaction, such as those posted on AirBnb. However, it was criticised by property owners and holidaymakers who rely on self check-in key boxes for convenience.
The ban, implemented by the interior ministry in November, had been welcomed by campaigners against overtourism, who viewed the key boxes as eyesores cluttering street entrances.
But in a ruling published on Tuesday, the Lazio administrative court annulled the directive, saying, among other things, that it placed excessive burdens on landlords.
Following the ban, cities such as Florence and Rome had stepped up efforts to remove self check-in key boxes from public spaces.
Marco Celani, head of short-term rentals association AIGAB, welcomed the court's ruling on Tuesday and said his lobby was in talks with the government for the "full recognition" of remote check-in technologies.
The interior ministry said through a spokesperson it would wait for the court to publish the reasons for its ruling before deciding whether to appeal to a higher administrative court.
