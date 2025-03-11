Is it safe to travel to India? Travel advice amid fears for women’s safety

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tourist numbers have rapidly dwindled in the Unesco World Heritage site destination of Hampi in India following the gang rape of two women and the death of a male tourist on Thursday night.

The two women, a 27-year-old Israeli tourist and a 29-year-old Indian homestay operator, were stargazing with three male tourists near Sanapur Lake in Hampi, Karnataka, when a group of men attacked them. A male tourist from Odisha was later found dead, police said.

The attack has increased concerns about safety in Hampi, known for its group of spectacular remnants of monuments and temple complexes from the Vijayanagara Empire that attract thousands of domestic and international tourists.

Since the incident on Thursday, there appears to be a sharp decline in tourists making their way to the ancient village.

More than 25 homestays in and around Hampi saw travel agencies cancel bookings over the weekend, and local media is reporting that several tourists have cut their stays short and left the region.

Virupakshi V Hampi, secretary of the State Tourist Guides Association, confirmed there was a decline in homestay bookings.

“Even tourists from other states are cancelling or postponing their visit to Hampi,” he told The New Indian Express. “The entire nation condemned the Sanapur rape incident. Hope police increase patrolling in Hampi and surroundings."

Vijayanagara police superintendent Shrihari Babu B L said his force was ready to take care of visitors to Hampi and that they would issue guidelines for homestay owners.

Foreign visitors in Hampi said they had been instructed to travel in groups and return to their homestays by 8.30pm.

The attack comes after similar incidents last year, including the gang-rape of a tourist from Spain in Jharkhand and the rape and murder of a 28-year-old Irish tourist in Goa.

Sexual assault reports in India have become more frequent in the country, as police recorded 31,516 rape cases in 2022, a 20 per cent increase from 2021, according to the National Crime Records Bureau. Yet the actual figure is believed to be much higher dueto lack of reporting caused by the stigma surrounding sexual violence in the country.

Government advice on travel in India

The UK Government’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has not issued any specific travel advice relating to the attacks in Hampi.

The FCDO does give advice on sexual assault cases in general in India: “There is a risk of sexual assault, including attacks on female foreign national visitors in tourist areas and cities.

“Female travellers often experience verbal and physical harassment by individuals or groups of men. Serious sexual attacks involving both Indian and foreign nationals have been reported. British women have been victims of sexual assault, including rape, in multiple states in India. Avoid isolated areas, including beaches, when alone at any time of day,” the FCDO writes.

The FCDO does also share advice on the state of Goa: “Many opportunistic criminals operate in Goa because of the high number of tourists.

“There have been some serious incidents involving British nationals in recent years, including sexual assaults and the murder of a young female traveller.”

If you’re the victim of crime in India, call:

police helpline: 100

national emergency number: 112

women helpline: 1091

The FCDO advises against all travel within 10km of the India-Pakistan border and the region Jammu and Kashmir, as well as all but essential travel to the state of Manipur.

FCDO advice for women travelling abroad to any country

The FCDO says that when planning travel, it is worth researching the local culture of a country and whether women travelling have received unwanted attention or difficulties because of their gender.

It warns that violence towards women and girls is a risk in many countries, but could take different forms depending on the local context, laws, history and culture in the country.

Rape and sexual assault are risks to people of all genders worldwide, it adds, and local services and attitudes towards it can vary by country.

The FCDO says they take any report of rape and sexual assault seriously.

Guidance on rape and sexual assault abroad

“If you have been sexually assaulted it is important to remember that it was not your fault,” the FCDO writes on its guidance page for British nationals who have been raped and sexually assaulted abroad.

“Rape and sexual assault is always wrong – no matter who commits it or where it happens. It is traumatic and it can affect you both physically and emotionally. Do not be afraid to get help.”

When reporting rape or sexual assault to the FCDO, it says you will be provided with immediate support on the telephone at any time of the day or night, staff will try to see you in person as soon as possible, and will be empathetic, patient, sensitive and non-judgemental.

They will also try their best to provide you with a female consular official if you prefer to talk to a woman.

In most countries, you must report the crime before returning to the UK if you want it to be investigated. UK police do not have jurisdiction to investigate an attack that has taken place abroad and cannot direct something to be investigated.

You can report the crime to your local UK police who should send the information you provide to the country where the crime happened. However, it is up to the police forces in that country to decide whether to investigate a crime.

It may be possible to report an assault from the UK to a foreign police force via a third party, such as a local lawyer to make representations on your behalf to the local police.

The FCDO adds that “in a very small number of countries, being the victim of rape or sexual assault could be considered illegal” and could lead to local authorities questioning you. If you have concerns about this, contact the FCDO for advice.

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk. If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)