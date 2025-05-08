Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The conflict between India and Pakistan has significantly impacted flight operations and aviation across the world, as airlines suspend operations, aircraft make large diversions and long-haul journeys are delayed.

On the night of Tuesday, 6 May, the Indian Ministry of Defence stated it had struck nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. They were targeting what is described as nine militant hideouts in retaliation for a terror attack that killed 25 Indians and one Nepali national in April.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said India must “suffer the consequences” for its “cowardly” attack and vowed to avenge the deaths of 31 people killed in India's cross-border missile strikes.

There has been news of heavy shelling taking place throughout the night and morning across the de facto border in Kashmir, named the Line of Control, with the Indian army saying 16 civilians and an Indian soldier have been killed by shelling in India’s Poonch district.

Pakistan and India say they both shot down projectiles fired at each other’s military installations on Thursday.

What does the UK’s Foreign Office say?

The UK government’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office says in its India travel advice that it advises against all travel within 10km of the India-Pakistan border. The Wagah-Attari border crossing is closed.

The Foreign Office also advises in its Pakistan travel advice against all but essential travel within five miles of the international border between Pakistan and India, as well as all travel within 10 miles of the Line of Control in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

The airspace remains closed to north and northwest of Delhi, with the Foreign Office warning airspace restrictions may be announced or changed at short notice.

British nationals should contact their airline for up-to-date information.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation closely,” the Foreign Office said. “British nationals should stay up to date with our travel advice and follow the advice of local authorities.”

Except for official border crossing points, foreign nationals are not allowed to travel within certain distances of Pakistan’s international borders. If you travel to these areas, you may be arrested and detained.

Some areas of the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat and Rajasthan are unmarked. Approaching it away from an official crossing point could be dangerous; where it is unmarked, you could enter Pakistan illegally.

The Foreign Office also states in its India travel advice that it advises against all travel to the region of Jammu and Kashmir and all but essential travel to the state of Manipur.

The office’s advice in Pakistan adds that it advises against all travel within 10 miles of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, areas of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, Balochistan Province and all but essential travel to the Sindh Province.

Will my flight be cancelled?

Flights have already seen a wave of cancellations and mass diversions as airlines rerouted aircraft to avoid airspace as the conflict heightened.

The morning after the precision strikes, dozens of flights were cancelled and rerouted, including airlines from Europe, the Middle East and Asia, making diversions and emergency mid-air changes for detours over the Arabian Sea and Central Asia.

On Thursday, 8 May, Indian carriers cancelled 430 flights, around three per cent of the country’s schedule, while airlines in Pakistan have cancelled over 147 flights, equating to 17 per cent of daily schedules, The Economic Times reported.

After all civilian airspace in Pakistan was closed for 48 hours, the country said its airspace has been reopened and that its airports were "fully functional." However, it is unclear whether airlines will resume regular operations.

Pakistan authorities said 57 international flights were in the country's airspace when India struck. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's office said India's action "caused grave danger to commercial airlines" belonging to Gulf countries and "endangered lives".

Delhi Airport said in a statement: “All operations across Delhi Airport’s terminals and its four runways are proceeding as usual. However, changing airspace conditions have impacted some flights. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the updated flight information.”

“We are working closely with all stakeholders to minimise any disruptions to flight schedules. The safety and comfort of our passengers are our foremost priority.”

India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation ordered the closure of several northern airports, including Srinagar, Leh, Jammu, Dharamshala and Amritsar, causing domestic airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet and Air India to suspend services to these destinations.

The Association of Asia Pacific Airlines also raised concerns about “GPS spoofing and operational disruptions” near conflict zones.

Gulf carriers like Emirates, Etihad, Qatar Airways and Flydubai also cancelled flights to cities in northern Pakistan and India, including Lahore, Islamabad, Sialkot, and Amritsar. Emirates urged passengers “not to proceed to airports” in affected cities and confirmed that flights to Karachi remain operational.

Meanwhile, KLM said it would not fly over Pakistan until further notice. Singapore Airlines, Thai Airways, and Korean Air have also adjusted its routes.

United Airlines said it has cancelled its flights to Delhi, while American Airlines said it has made its adjustments to its operations to the city.

Flights to and from Europe have also seen significant delays in their schedules, impacting passenger connections, airline bills, crew issues and aviation operations across the globe.

A British Airways spokesperson said: “Safety and security are always our highest priorities and we continuously assess and adjust our operations accordingly.”

Can I cancel my holiday or flight for a refund?

Passengers who find their flights are delayed or cancelled, or who miss onward connections, are covered by European air passengers’ rights rules if they begin their journey in the UK or EU. Passengers must be provided with replacement flights as soon as possible, and given hotels and meals as required. From locations outside Europe, only British and EU airlines are obliged to provide care.

The airline must provide you with these items until it is able to fly you to your destination, no matter how long the delay lasts or what has caused it, the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) says.

The CAA says if a flight is available on the original day of travel, the passenger must be booked on it – even if it is on a rival carrier.

Passengers can choose between getting an alternative flight or receiving a refund if their flight is cancelled.

If you received less than 14 days’ notice of a cancellation, you may also be able to claim compensation. However, this is unlikely if the cancellation was not the airline’s fault.

The conditions for cancelling your holiday will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone. Check your insurance policies and speak to your insurer to see where you stand.

