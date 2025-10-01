Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Torrential rain has caused chaos for travellers after triggering mass flooding on Spanish holiday islands, Ibiza and Formentera.

The region was hit by the tail end of Hurricane Gabrielle, causing severe flooding and strong winds on Tuesday.

Hundreds of tourists were evacuated from an Ibiza hotel on Tuesday evening following a rockfall, with departing holidaymakers forced to wade through water to reach the island’s airport.

AEMET, Spain’s meteorological agency, issued a temporary red weather warning, and a level 2 emergency response was activated.

Here’s everything you need to know about the floods in Spain and the latest travel advice.

Where in Spain has it flooded?

On 30 September, the Spanish emergency services issued an orange alert for rain and thunderstorms in the Balearic Islands, Ibiza and Formentera.

A temporary red weather warning was issued by AEMET, Spain’s meteorological agency, yesterday for accumulated rainfall on both islands.

In Mallorca, the alert was downgraded to yellow, with all alerts deactivated for Menorca.

Are flights to Ibiza disrupted?

As of Wednesday morning, flights appear to be operating as scheduled in and out of Ibiza Airport per Flightradar.

Yesterday, Spanish airport operator Aena advised passengers on social media: “If you’re planning to fly from/to #Ibiza#Airport, check with your airline for your flight status. We recommend taking extra precautions during your travels and staying updated with official accounts.”

Video footage showed water flooding through the ceiling of the busy airport, with several passengers forced to walk to the terminal due to road closures.

What do the Spanish authorities say?

The government of the Balearic Islands wrote on X: “The Government continues to monitor the situation from Emergency Control Centres in Ibiza and Formentera.

“We request that you avoid unnecessary travel and follow the instructions from official channels.”

President of the Balearic Islands, Marga Prohens, said: “We remain on the ground coordinating all resources with the authorities to return to normalcy in Ibiza and Formentera following the storms that have left accumulations of over 200mm.”

She added that the Spanish emergency services maintain level 2 of the INUNBAL Plan – an activated response to flooding.

According to AEMET, there are active warnings forecast today in Spain for heavy rain with an orange maximum warning level.

AEMET added that Ibiza recorded its wettest day “since at least 1952” on Tuesday, but the rain is now expected to gradually subside.

UK government advice on travelling to Spain

As of 1 October, there is no specific travel advice from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) regarding the recent floods.

The FCDO does give general advice about flooding in Spain: “Flash flooding can cause travel disruption and damage to property and infrastructure. Check weather warnings from Spain’s meteorological office (AEMET) before travel and follow the advice of the local authorities.”

Can I cancel my holiday and get a refund?

As the Foreign Office has not warned against non-essential travel to Spain, there will be no special circumstances in place to be able to cancel a trip for a full refund.

The conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone.

There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to claim travel insurance due to safety concerns unless the Foreign Office advice changes.

In terms of travel insurance, some policies include natural disaster cover for an event that prevents you from reaching your holiday destination. Check your insurance policies and speak to your insurer to see where you stand.

