Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Facilities at three UK hotels have been awarded at the prestigious “Oscars” of the pool and spa industry.

The UK Pool and Spa Awards took place on Thursday, 11 December in Birmingham, celebrating the best of the country’s wellness centres and swimming pools.

The competition is open “to all companies involved in the delivery of water leisure”, whether public or private, and is hosted by industry experts Waterland Media.

Of the 250 entries, three hotels were among the winners, representing some of the best spa projects in the UK.

The Old Inn, a rural retreat in Northern Ireland, was awarded in the category of sunken or semi-sunken hot tub project of the year.

The hotel’s Treetop Spa has an outdoor hot tub, designed by One Pool & Spa, which is tucked within wooden decking. The space offers spectacular views of the surrounding woodland.

Cheshire’s Manor House Hotel also took home a prize in the same category. Similarly designed by One Pool & Spa, its sunken, table-top hydrotherapy tub is heated to 36C and surrounded by beds of lavender.

A central table allows guests to rest their cocktails while enjoying the jets. The spa also offers day beds, a swim-up bar, a heated outdoor vitality pool and a salt steam chamber.

The final hotel to be named was Bath’s Homewood Hotel, whose project was awarded in both the Health & Wellness Project Of The Year category and Best Swimming Pool in a Hospitality Setting.

Homewood’s facilities, designed by Buckingham Pools, include an indoor hydrotherapy pool, an outdoor vitality pool and a heated outdoor swimming pool.

The spa also provides other facilities such as an indoor and outdoor steam room, as well as a range of treatments from facials to hot stone massages.

Some 36 entries were awarded in total at the event, which is in its 15th iteration.

Read more: The best spa hotels in the UK – where to go for post-festival rest, recovery and relaxation