Global Airlines – live: Simon Calder rides new airline’s first transatlantic flight to New York
The new airline bidding to revolutionise transatlantic travel takes its maiden flight from Glasgow to New York JFK
At 11am on Thursday 14 May, a new British airline is due to make its maiden flight. A giant Airbus A380 plane in the colours of Global Airlines will lift off from Glasgow Airport in Scotland, destination New York JFK.
The founder, businessman James Asquith, has pledged to “take passengers back to the Golden Age of Travel, reinvigorating the onboard experience with elevated service” between the UK and US.
Asquith, 36, promises a new era of flying, saying: “People are sick and tired of the service they get on current airlines. We will be better.” Passengers on his airline will enjoy “the best experience in the sky” and get “fast relief from the aches and pains associated with commercial air travel”.
But not everyone agrees that a newcomer flying a very large aircraft in a very crowded market is what the world needs. Global Airlines owns the double-deck A380 – the world’s largest passenger plane – across the North Atlantic.
Initially return economy fares were set at nearly £800 – but with slow sales, prices have been more than halved. Simon Calder, Travel Correspondent at The Independent, bought a ticket for the inaugural departure (at the higher price) and will be reporting from Glasgow airport.
What is Global Airlines promising that other airlines aren’t offering?
The founder, James Asquith, promises it will be: “The best experience in the sky today.” Global Airlines’ promotional pitch is: “We’ve all suffered for far too long with long security queues, late flights, lost luggage, inedible food and constant poor customer service”.
Instead, passengers today can look forward to “joy at every interaction and delight at every touch point”.
In addition, no other airline will fly you from the UK to New York on an Airbus A380 – a passenger favourite. Many prefer the double-decker jet because of the sense of space. And Global Airlines believes travellers will pay a premium for the privilege.
Having said that, what’s on offer today is rather different from what was originally proposed. That includes a new cabin called “Gamer Class” to allow people to play computer games on board.
There is no wifi. The inflight entertainment involves passengers using their devices rather than the seatback screens. And don’t get used to flights from Glasgow or indeed Manchester, where the next departure will be going on 21 May six days’ time – if and when a scheduled service gets going, it will be from London Gatwick to New York rather than Manchester or Glasgow.
