All of the countries currently on the Foreign Office ‘do not travel’ list

When planning a holiday, it’s wise to check these three things before you leave for the airport: your passport is in-date, travel insurance is still valid and you’re travelling to someplace safe according to the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Political conflicts, natural disasters and safety concerns are among the reasons the UK Foreign Office will recommend British nationals steer clear of certain destinations.

The FCDO has issued various travel warnings, including advice against “all travel” and “all but essential travel” to entire countries or parts of countries in Europe, Africa, Asia and South America.

The FCDO advises against all travel to Afghanistan

Of 226 countries or territories with foreign travel advice pages, 68 are currently flagged as having no-go zones due to security issues, health risks and legal differences with the UK.

If you choose to make the journey against FCDO advice, travel insurance will be invalidated, and there may be a lack of consular support in the event of an emergency overseas.

Here is the full list of countries on the Foreign Office’s do not travel list to check before you plan a trip.

FCDO advises against all travel

Afghanistan – “The security situation is volatile” Belarus – “You face a significant risk of arrest” Burkina Faso – except to the capital, Ouagadougou Central African Republic – except to the capital, Bangui Haiti – “Due to the volatile security situation” Iran – “British nationals are at significant risk of arrest” Iraq – except to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq Lebanon – “Due to risks associated with the ongoing conflict between Israel, Lebanese Hizballah and other non-state actors” Libya – “The local security situation is fragile” Mali – except to Bamako Niger – except to the capital city of Niamey Russia – “Due to the risks and threats from its continuing invasion of Ukraine” South Sudan – “Due to the risk of armed violence and criminality” Sudan – “Ongoing military conflict in Khartoum” Syria – “Ongoing conflict and unpredictable security conditions” Ukraine – “Ongoing risk of harm to British nationals from Russian attacks across all of Ukraine” Yemen – “Unpredictable security conditions”

FCDO advises against all travel to parts

Algeria – all travel to within 30km of Algeria’s borders with Libya, Mauritania, Mali, Niger, Tunisia Armenia – within 5km of the full eastern border between Armenia and Azerbaijan Azerbaijan – Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas Benin – Northern border regions Burundi – Cibitoke and Bubanza provinces Cameroon – Bakassi Peninsula and within 40km of Central African Republic, Chad and Nigeria borders Chad – Borkou, Ennedi Ouest, Ennedi Est and Tibesti provinces, Kanem Province, including Nokou, Lake Chad region and within 30km of all Chad’s other borders Congo – Republic of Congo-Central African Republic border area in the Likouala Region, districts in the Pool Region and Mouyondzi District in the Bouenza Region Côte d’Ivoire – borders with Burkina Faso and Mali and Côte d’Ivoire-Liberia border Democratic Republic of the Congo – DRC-Central African Republic border, Eastern DRC, Kwamouth territory of Mai-Ndombe Province and areas in Kinshasa Province Djibouti – Djibouti-Eritrea border Egypt – Egypt-Libya border, North Sinai and Western Desert Eritrea – within 25km of Eritrea’s land borders Ethiopia – international border areas, Tigray region, Amhara region, Afar region, Gambella region, Oromia region, Somali Regional State and Benishangul-Gumuz region Georgia – South Ossetia and Abkhazia Indonesia –Mount Sinabung, North Sumatra, Mount Marapi, West Sumatra, Mount Semeru, East Java, Mount Ruang, Northern Sulawesi, Mount Ibu, North Maluku Israel – Gaza, The West Bank and Northern Israel Jordan – within 3km of the border with Syria Mauritania – Eastern Mauritania, Mauritania-Western Sahara border, Tiris Zemmour, Adrar, Tagant, Hodh el Gharbi, Assaba and Guidimaka provinces Moldova –Transnistria Mozambique – Cabo Delgado Province, Nampula Province Myanmar (Burma) – Chin State, Kachin State, Kayah State, Kayin State, Mon State, Rakhine State, Sagaing and Magway regions, Tanintharyi Region, Shan State North, North Mandalay Region Nigeria – Borno State, Yobe State, Adamawa State, Gombe State Philippines – Western and central Mindanao and the Sulu archipelago Saudi Arabia – Saudi Arabia-Yemen border and Abha International Airport Somalia – eastern Somaliland and Western Somaliland The Occupied Palestinian Territories –Gaza, Areas near Gaza, The West Bank and Northern Israel Togo – Togo-Burkina Faso border Tunisia – Western Tunisia, including the Tunisia-Algeria border and Southern Tunisia, including the Tunisia-Libya border Turkey – Turkey-Syria border, Sirnak city and Hakkari Province Venezuela – within 80km of the Venezuela-Colombia border, within 40km of the Venezuela-Brazil border Western Sahara – south and east of the Berm boundary line

FCDO advises against all but essential travel

In regards to the definition of ‘essential travel’, the FCDO says: “Whether travel is essential or not is your own decision. You may have urgent family or business commitments which you need to attend to. Only you can make an informed decision based on your own individual circumstances and the risks.”

Bangladesh – “There has been widespread violence across Bangladesh” New Caledonia – “Given ongoing tensions” North Korea – “The security situation can change quickly with no advance warning”

FCDO advises against all but essential travel to parts

Angola – Cabinda Province, border areas in Lunda Norte Province Brazil – Amazonas State Colombia – borders, Pacific coast, northern and central Colombia Ecuador – Coastal Region and within 20km of the Ecuador-Colombia border Ghana – Bawku Municipality Guatemala – within 5km of the Mexican border Kenya – Kenya-Somalia border and northern parts of the east coast Kosovo – Zvečan, Zubin Potok and Leposavic, and the northern part of the city of Mitrovica Laos – Xaisomboun Province Malaysia – Eastern Sabah coastal islands Mexico – Baja California, Chihuahua, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, Michoacán, Jalisco, Colima, Guerrero, Chiapas Papua New Guinea – Hela and Southern Highlands provinces Peru – within 20km south of the Peru-Colombia border and The Valley of the Apurímac, Ene, and Mantaro River Tanzania – Mtwara Region along the Tanzania-Mozambique border Thailand –parts of the south, near the Thailand-Malaysia border Uganda– Queen Elizabeth National Park and Semuliki National Park

