New SkyScanner tool reveals huge flight price drops – here are the destinations with the biggest savings

The feature revealed savings for travellers of up to £417 on flights to Dubai

Natalie Wilson
Friday 14 March 2025 08:53 EDT
Dubai took the crown for the biggest average saving when flight prices drop
Dubai took the crown for the biggest average saving when flight prices drop (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As the British weather teases summer, travellers planning their next holiday might be looking to escape the UK on budget flights to sunnier climes.

Skyscanner, a travel search engine, has added a new in-app feature, “Drops”, to help holidaymakers find the best flight deals for journeys in 2025.

The tool claims to compare over 80 billion prices every day to show travellers the flight price drops from a selected nearby airport.

Flights that appear under Drops will have decreased by at least 20 per cent that day when compared to prices over the previous week.

According to Drops data collected between 1 and 31 January, the average saving from all Drops was £68.

With the biggest average saving, popular winter sun destination Dubai saw £417 saved.

New Delhi (£379), New York (£287) and Toronto (£220) all also saw savings over £200.

Dublin topped the list of the most dropped destinations for having flights with the most frequent price drops.

The Irish capital was joined by several Spanish hotspots including, Tenerife, Alicante, Barcelona and Malaga, with Marrakech, Rome and Budapest also seeing sales on short-haul flights.

Skyscanner highlighted Wednesday as the most popular day for price drops for travellers looking to book a holiday on hump day.

Early birds using the app are also the most likely to bag a bargain flight, with 40 per cent of Drops published before 9am.

Laura Lindsay, Skyscanner’s travel expert, said: “Our latest Travel Trends 2025 Report revealed 67 per cent of UK travellers consider the cost of flights the major factor in their holiday decision-making process.

“We want to help cost-conscious travellers find and book that all-important next trip with ease and confidence, and with DROPS they have easy access to incredible deals at their fingertips, where they can be sure they’re getting a good bargain.”

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast

