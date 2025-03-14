Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the British weather teases summer, travellers planning their next holiday might be looking to escape the UK on budget flights to sunnier climes.

Skyscanner, a travel search engine, has added a new in-app feature, “Drops”, to help holidaymakers find the best flight deals for journeys in 2025.

The tool claims to compare over 80 billion prices every day to show travellers the flight price drops from a selected nearby airport.

Flights that appear under Drops will have decreased by at least 20 per cent that day when compared to prices over the previous week.

According to Drops data collected between 1 and 31 January, the average saving from all Drops was £68.

With the biggest average saving, popular winter sun destination Dubai saw £417 saved.

New Delhi (£379), New York (£287) and Toronto (£220) all also saw savings over £200.

Dublin topped the list of the most dropped destinations for having flights with the most frequent price drops.

The Irish capital was joined by several Spanish hotspots including, Tenerife, Alicante, Barcelona and Malaga, with Marrakech, Rome and Budapest also seeing sales on short-haul flights.

Skyscanner highlighted Wednesday as the most popular day for price drops for travellers looking to book a holiday on hump day.

Early birds using the app are also the most likely to bag a bargain flight, with 40 per cent of Drops published before 9am.

Laura Lindsay, Skyscanner’s travel expert, said: “Our latest Travel Trends 2025 Report revealed 67 per cent of UK travellers consider the cost of flights the major factor in their holiday decision-making process.

“We want to help cost-conscious travellers find and book that all-important next trip with ease and confidence, and with DROPS they have easy access to incredible deals at their fingertips, where they can be sure they’re getting a good bargain.”

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast