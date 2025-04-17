Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A flight attendant has divided TikTok users after asking a plane passenger to put away her knitting needles.

A woman named Brittany, under the username @brittstitches on TikTok, shared a video on the social media platform explaining that she’d been told she couldn’t knit on board.

“Staring at my knitting in jail because the flight attendant told me to put it away after telling me to ‘think about if I would really want to be holding needles if there was an emergency,’” she wrote in a caption over the video.

The short video showed the TikToker’s backpack sitting on the floor in front of her seat, with her knitting project visible. “This was a first, was hoping to finish knitting my sock on this flight, but guess it will have to wait,” she captioned the video.

The video’s comments section quickly filled with questions about why Brittany was asked to put away her knitting needles, with many pointing out other potentially hazardous items onboard an aircraft.

“By that logic no one should have anything in their hands during an emergency,” one comment read.

Another agreed: “They literally serve boiling beverages and meals to be eaten on a lap tray, which is a threat even outside of a plane-related emergency.”

Other commenters pointed out that TSA’s policy does not prohibit knitting needles. “I’d tell her, unless there’s a rule preventing me from knitting, I’m gonna keep knitting. clearly TSA didn’t have an issue,” one person wrote.

The flight attendant told Brittany that she shouldn’t have her knitting needles out in case of an emergency ( TikTok/@brittstitches )

“Knitting needles are allowed via TSA’s website but I wasn’t going to put up a fight, if she wasn’t comfortable with the needles that’s fine but I didn’t appreciate her condescending approach,” Brittany replied.

Specific airlines also do have their own sharp objects policies, but their rules are largely based on TSA requirements. According to TSA’s sharp objects policy, certain items such as box cutters, corkscrews, darts, ice axes or picks, kirpans, and knives are only allowed in checked bags. Other items, such as crochet hooks, disposable razors, and knitting needles, are allowed in both carry-ons and checked bags.

“Any sharp objects in checked bags should be sheathed or securely wrapped to prevent injury to baggage handlers and inspectors,” TSA’s website reads.

The debate over in-flight etiquette isn’t limited to knitting needles.

Last month, Reddit user PepperLunchies shared a photo of the passenger sitting next to them with their shoes and socks removed, and their bare foot touching the seat in front.

“Just wondering, if a passenger is rude next to you, like this example here. Can I request to change seats or get him to put on his stupid shoes?” the Reddit user asked in the Singapore Airlines thread.

“He was like [that] throughout the flight except for meal times at which he kept asking for whisky and only after confirming that it was a Johnny Walker red label….. for the life of me. Why did I have to put next to this heathen?”

The question prompted a wave of responses, with many offering differing verdicts on how to handle the situation.

“Ask him nicely. Then ask the crew nicely. Nothing else you can do,” one prominent response read.

“Omg I swear there are so many disgusting people in this world that i feel like i have to pay 4x the price to sit business so that I can avoid this kind of situation,” wrote another.