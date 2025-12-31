Eurostar live: Passengers stranded on train overnight as Channel Tunnel disruption continues
Thousands of passengers face delays as services cancelled close to new year
Eurostar passengers have been warned to expect disruption today despite the resumption of services after a power outage in the Channel Tunnel.
Thousands of passengers faced hours of delays after the train operator cancelled all its London to Europe services on Tuesday when an overhead power supply problem and a failed LeShuttle train blocked all routes.
Some services resumed on the single available line on Tuesday evening with Eurostar saying there were “further issues with rail infrastructure overnight”.
The first train of the day from London St Pancras to Paris was cancelled and the second was delayed by nearly half an hour. Others appear to be scheduled as normal, although a new statement from the operator says that “due to knock-on impacts there may still be some delays and possible last-minute cancellations”.
The Independent’s Travel Correspondent, Simon Calder, estimates that 25,000 passengers have been affected by the disruption, and warns that airline-style compensation is highly unlikely. Costs incurred as a result of train cancellation, such as hotel fees, will similarly not be covered by Eurostar.
Travel Correspondent Simon Calder is at London St Pancras International, where trains have resumed
Tens of thousands of passengers who were expecting to travel on Eurostar yesterday are waking up on New Year’s Eve where they did not expect to be, Simon Calder writes.
Thirty trains linking London with Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam were cancelled on Tuesday 30 December.
Passengers have been told to rebook, but it appears that many have simply abandoned their New Year journeys.
Problems began in the early hours of Tuesday morning with a power failure in one of the tunnel bores between Folkestone and Calais. There is a well-rehearsed response to this, which is single line working: a sequence of services, comprising LeShuttle car-carrying trains, freight trains and Eurostar passenger services, travels in one direction.
When they are all through, trains travel in the opposite direction. It slows everything up, but people and goods get through eventually.
But then a LeShuttle train broke down, and everything seized up.
Initially Eurostar dispatched trains towards the Channel Tunnel hoping the blockage would be removed. But by late morning the train company was sending them back to where they started, and urged passengers not to try to travel.
Trains resumed around 4pm, but by that time many people had given up.
Eurostar chaos: What are your rights if trains are cancelled or delayed?
An estimated 25,000 Eurostar passengers had their travel plans torn up due to the closure of the Channel Tunnel for many hours on 30 December.
Thirty trains connecting London St Pancras International with Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam have been cancelled.
Services have now resumed, but passengers have been told that unless they have a confirmed reservation for one of the trains that are running, they should leave the station.
Our travel correspondent Simon Calder has the exclusive:
Eurostar passengers have been cautioned that further delays and cancellations remain a possibility, even as services have largely resumed following a significant power outage within the Channel Tunnel.
Thousands of travellers endured hours of disruption on Tuesday when the rail operator was forced to cancel all London to Europe services.
The cancellation was attributed to a dual issue: an overhead power supply problem combined with a failed LeShuttle train, which together blocked all routes.
A statement on the Eurostar website said: "We plan to run all of our services today, however due to knock-on impacts there may still be some delays and possible last-minute cancellations."
Is the service running on time this morning?
The first train of the day from London St Pancras to Paris was cancelled and the second was delayed by nearly half an hour.
Others appear to be scheduled as normal, although a new statement from the operator says that “due to knock-on impacts there may still be some delays and possible last-minute cancellations”.
