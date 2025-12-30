Eurostar delays live: All trains cancelled after power failure in Channel Tunnel sparks travel chaos
Passengers have been told not to travel on Tuesday after all Channel Tunnel services affected by outage
All Eurostar services to and from London St Pancras have been cancelled due to a “major disruption” in the Channel Tunnel, the rail operator has confirmed.
A statement issued by Eurostar on Tuesday morning advises that a problem with the overhead power supply in the tunnel is causing the disruption.
The statement reads: “Due to a problem with the overhead power supply in the Channel Tunnel and a subsequent failed Le Shuttle train, we strongly advise all our passengers to postpone their journey to a different date.
“Please don't come to the station unless you already have a ticket to travel. We regret that trains that can run are subject to severe delays and last-minute cancellations.”
Several trains scheduled for departure on this route have already been cancelled. This includes the 14.31, 15.31 and 20.01 services from London to Paris.
Services on the LeShuttle service which carries road vehicles between Folkestone and Calais are also severely affected.
Crowds gather in London and Paris as dozens of trains cancelled
Many travellers are still waiting for updates at London St. Pancras and Paris Gare du Nord stations. However, crowds are beginning to thin out after the rail operator advised that there would be no further services today.
LNER provides update for customers affected by Eurostar issues
Following the disruption on Channel Tunnel services today, train company LNER has offered to make exceptions to its ticket rules for customers.
An update from the company advises: “LNER customers with tickets dated Tuesday, 30 December, who have been affected can travel on an alternative LNER train today, 30 December.
“Any customers who have had to abandon their journey in London King's Cross can return to their home station on the next available LNER service at no additional cost.
“LNER customers who choose to defer their Eurostar travel to a different day may use their existing LNER ticket to travel on the same day.”
Eurotunnel provides update: 'Our teams are working to restore the situation'
Eurotunnel has just told The Independent: “An incident related to the power supply to trains occurred last night in part of the Channel Tunnel, affecting train and shuttle traffic.
“A technical intervention is required, which is currently underway.
“The service is temporarily suspended in both directions. Traffic is expected to resume gradually around 3 PM.”
“Our teams are working to restore the situation as quickly as possible.
“Waiting times will be adjusted throughout the day.
“Eurotunnel apologises for the inconvenience and thanks its customers for their patience and understanding.”
Everything you need to know about New Year travel chaos, including Eurostar disruption
Travelling around the New Year often brings chaos as millions of people make plans for the period.
The latest disruption in the Channel Tunnel will be dampening many travellers spirits today ahead of New Years’ Eve.
The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder explains what to expect over the busy period:
Travel chaos to expect before New Year, including Eurostar disruption
Options if Eurostar train is delayed or cancelled
Eurostar has laid out the options available to passengers who were due to travel on trains that have been delayed or cancelled today.
Information on the service’s website reads: “If you’d rather rearrange your plans, you can choose one of the following options:
- Exchange your booking for free to travel in the same travel class at a different time or date. It only takes a minute to rearrange your trip.
- Cancel your booking and claim an e-voucher. You will have 12 months from the date of your disrupted journey to redeem it on eurostar.com.
- Cancel your booking and get a refund. You’ll receive a refund for the value of your ticket but not for any booking or exchange fees. We'll process your request within 28 days.
“You have three months from the date you were due to travel to claim your preferred option.
All Eurostar services cancelled, passengers told
Passengers at St Pancras International in London have been told that all Eurostar services have been cancelled for today, the BBC reports.
An announcement in both English and French has informed those waiting at the station that they will not be able to travel today, and should rebook.
The AFP news agency also reports that all services have been suspended between London, Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels.
Several trains already cancelled following power supply issue
Several Eurostar services between London St Pancras and Paris Gare du Nord have already been cancelled due to the disruption.
From the UK to France, the 14.31, 15:31 and 20:01 trains have been cancelled.
In the opposite direction, the 15.12, 17.12, 20.12 and 21.12 have also been cancelled.
Some services are still listed as running, but Eurostar has urged passengers not to travel today and given no indication as to when the disruption might end.
This means that further last-minute cancellations are possible.
Folkestone to Calais route also affected as National Rail issue statement
LeShuttle, the service that transports road vehicles through the Channel Tunnel, is also warning of severe delays on its website. Its route travels from Folkestone to Calais.
On the UK side, LeShuttle is warning of a delay of around three-and-a-half hours. On the French side, it says there is a delay of around two hours.
National Rail has also issued a warning, advising passengers to postpone their journeys. Its statement reads: “There is a problem with the overhead power supply in the Channel Tunnel.
“Trains are likely to be subject to severe delays and last-minute cancellations.
“Check before you travel as your journey could be disrupted. We strongly advise all passengers to postpone their journey to a different date.”
Breaking: Eurostar passengers told not to travel after 'major disruption'
Eurostar has told passengers not to travel due to a “major disruption” in the Channel Tunnel, and to expect severe delays on trains booked for departure soon.
A statement issued by the train service on Tuesday morning advises that a problem with the overhead power supply in the tunnel is causing the disruption.
Passengers are advised not to go to their connecting station unless they already have a ticket to travel. Trains scheduled for departure are also likely to be delayed or cancelled.
The statement reads: “Due to a problem with the overhead power supply in the Channel Tunnel and a subsequent failed Le Shuttle train, we strongly advise all our passengers to postpone their journey to a different date.
“Please don't come to the station unless you already have a ticket to travel. We regret that trains that can run are subject to severe delays and last-minute cancellations.”
