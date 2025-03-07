Eurostar - latest: All London to Paris trains cancelled today after WWII bomb found near Gare du Nord station
Thousands of passengers face disruption after unexploded device discovered near line in Paris suburb
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Eurostar has suspended all of its services between London and Paris on Friday after the discovery of an unexploded Second World War bomb near tracks in the French capital.
Thousands of passengers have had their travel disrupted with videos and images showing people stranded in Paris’ Gare du Nord and London St Pancras.
The cross-Channel operator cancelled 12 services on Friday morning, before later announcing that all train journeys would be suspended, on a day which is typically extremely busy for Eurostar trains.
Services will only be permitted to resume once “mine clearance operations” by the French police are completed, a Eurostar spokesperson said.
Bombs left over from the First and Second World Wars are regularly discovered in France, but it is rare for them to be found in such densely-populated areas.
Eurostar said in a statement: “Due to an object on the tracks near Paris Gare du Nord, we are expecting disruption to our services this morning.
“Please change your journey for a different date of travel.”
France’s national train operator SNCF said in a statement that services at Gare du Nord would be suspended until mid-morning at the request of the police.
Breaking: All Eurostar services suspended for the rest of Friday
Eurostar has announced that all its services between London and Paris will be suspended throughout Friday after the bomb discovery.
The train operator had previously told passengers to expect disruption because of “an object on the tracks”, and advised them to “change your journey for a different date of travel”.
Services will only be permitted to resume once “mine clearance operations” by the French police are completed, the spokesperson added.
Two unlucky holidaymakers 'hoping and praying' second attempt to get to Paris succeeds
The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder reports:
The two unluckiest Paris weekenders have been caught up in the Eurostar chaos.
Joe and Laura Booth, from Hull, were supposed to be flying to Paris last month from their local Humberside airport for a birthday celebration for Laura. But their airline, KLM, wrongly denied them boarding – falsely claiming Laura’s passport had expired.
They rescheduled the trip – but booked on Eurostar from London because they did not trust the airline to get them to the French capital.
Joe Booth told The Independent: “It was chaotic at St Pancras this morning. We got checked in 4.45am, into departure lounge and didn’t hear a thing about a delay until 15 minutes before we were due to depart at 6.01. So we had to think on our feet – the queue for the information desk was outrageous.
“We checked online for the French public transport pages and it was suggesting lines would reopen at 9 or 10am French time.
“With this in mind, [we] took a punt and paid £600 for fresh tickets – the only ones we could find before this evening, in first class on the 9.31am Eurostar to Paris.
“The 9.31am has already been cancelled but we’ve moved the booking to the 12.31pm.
“We are currently in the first class lounge hoping and praying lines reopen this morning and we get there around 4pm French time.
“If the 12:31 is cancelled, then I think unfortunately it’s back home again. We’ve got too much luggage to fly really, well at least as cabin bags, we would have to check some into the hold.
“But with thousands of people in the same position, we have probably missed the boat now on a flight for today.
“We’ve booked and paid for a floating restaurant tonight as a treat given all the stress of last time. If we don’t get there before 5pm French time, we are probably going to lose that and been honest, anything after 5pm would render the trip pretty useless anyway.”
Picture apparently showing unexploded bomb shared by rail union boss
Fabien Villedieu, leader of the SUD rail union shared a picture of the unexploded bomb on social media, which he said weighed 300kg.
Where was the bomb found - and is there danger?
The bomb which has prompted chaos on the Eurostar was discovered at around 4am by workers doing earth-moving work near the Seine-Saint-Denis of northeast Paris.
Bomb disposal units were sent to the site and their operation to guarantee the area is safe is still going on.
It isn’t uncommon for bombs left over from the World Wars to be discovered in France - but to find them in such a people-packed location is rare.
French transport minister Philippe Tabarot told broadcaster Sud Radio that local residents and people near the train stations should have "no fear" of a risk of explosion, stressing the procedures in place for defusing and removing such bombs.
Simon Calder: Rail travellers rights are much weaker than air travellers
Simon Calder, The Independent’s Travel Correspondent, tackles the consumer issues arising from the Eurostar closure.
The closure has happened on the busiest day of the week for Eurostar.
Besides large numbers of business passengers shuttling between London and Paris, Friday is the key day for leisure travellers heading for a weekend away.
Eurostar says: “You can exchange your ticket for free to travel at a different time or date in the same travel class.”
Were this affecting airlines, rather than trains, passengers would have a wide range of rights, including alternative transport as soon as possible, plus meals and hotels as they wait.
But rail travellers’ rights are much weaker.
Many passengers will have booked accommodation in Paris, which they may not be able to cancel. Travel insurance may provide some recompense.
Report: Eurostar cancels all trains from London after unexploded WWII bomb found near Paris Gare du Nord station
Eurostar has cancelled all trains from London until at least mid-morning after the discovery of an unexploded Second World War bomb disrupted traffic at Paris’s busy Gare du Nord station.
“An unexploded bomb from the Second World War was discovered near the tracks,” French national railway company TER said.
The disruption is affecting both local metros and national and international trains.
Eurostar’s website shows that at least four trains scheduled to depart from Gare du Nord on Friday morning have been cancelled so far, while six trains departing Paris for London have also been cancelled.
Andy Gregory and Simon Calder report:
Eurostar trains cancelled as WWII bomb found near Paris Gare du Nord
Eurostar cancellations rising swiftly
Travel correspondent Simon Calder with the latest:
The number of cancellations on Eurostar is rising swiftly.
The first four departures from London St Pancras International to Paris Gare du Nord have been cancelled, with the first train that is expected to run at 10.31am.
In the opposite directly, the first six trains are cancelled – with the first departure not expected to leave until the afternoon, as 12.09pm.
Friday is an extremely busy day for Eurostar, and later trains are heavily booked.
Passengers are being advised to book on later days.
WW2 bomb discoveries rare in densely populated Paris
The Gare du Nord is a major European transit hub, serving international destinations north of France as well as the main Paris airport and many regional commuters.
Bombs left over from World War I or World War II are regularly discovered around France but it is very rare to find them in such a people-packed location.
Eurostar calls on passengers to avoid travel today
Eurostar has warned passengers to avoid using the service today after a Second World War bomb was found near the tracks in Paris.
They said: "Due to the presence of an object on the tracks near Paris Gare du Nord, we are expecting disruption to our services this morning. Please change your journey to another travel date.”
The disruption was caused by "the discovery during the night of an unexploded bomb from the Second World War during work carried out upstream of Paris Gare du Nord," SNCF management said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments